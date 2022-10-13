Normally, my October dance card would be full. This month is usually dedicated to enjoying the fall colors at full speed, riding the infamous Out ‘n’ Back route to prepare for the Iceman Cometh Challenge in November.
Not this year.
After more than 100,000 miles, I finally broke my collarbone. It was a silly crash but, luckily, it is healing well after a successful surgery. The injury has kept me on the sidelines this fall and instead of joining my pals in the woods for Out ‘n’ Backs and fall races, I’ve been on the indoor trainer.
It’s a very different experience and pace to the season. What I’ve missed most is the shared camaraderie of foul-weather racing and riding, though Traverse City has really been treated to a largely mild fall. For every rainy and wet ride, there seems to have been a sunny and warm Sunday, which makes riding indoors sting all the more.
It’s a bit of a reminder that we don’t get to do what we love forever. Missed rides, missed events, and even missed seasons don’t come back around. For me, it’s cycling. For you, it could be running or skiing or hiking. But every time we skip out of obligation (hey, family time matters!) or out of laziness (hey, it is cold out) we’re letting something go.
Life is the combination of everything you do mixed with the knowledge of everything you didn’t do.
I can’t ride, but I don’t want to miss out. Maybe this is the time to get off the sidelines and play a role in supporting all the people and events that have made fall racing and riding so special. Instead of scrolling on Strava and wishing I was out there, I plan on volunteering, taking photos, and doing my small part to ensure my friends and our cycling community enjoy this season to the fullest.
Roughly 5 percent of adults in the US have broken their collarbones. For cyclists with a decade or more of riding under their belts, 23.3 percent have broken their collarbone. We live faster and fuller than the general population for one universal reason — we don’t want to miss out on anything.
