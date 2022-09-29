It’s almost here. October. The best month of the year for all sporting folks in northern Michigan. The colors, the smells, the flora and fauna, all combine to reek delightful havoc on the senses and send those of us who enjoy the season’s pursuits — ducks, deer, salmon, steelhead, grouse, woodcock, etc. — to a gear-cluttered corner, sucking our thumb and muttering repeatedly, “Please don’t end, please don’t end.”
Admittedly dramatic, it’s really not far off, at least for yours truly. Growing up a bird hunter with my dad and brother, it wasn’t hunting season until the woodcock opener, chasing one of my favorite birds behind our English setter. But while October means falling aspens leaves and flighting timberdoodles, for me and Ruby, my 3-year-old Lab, and a few equally insane buddies, we’re after ducks. And the most gear-intensive of the outdoor pursuits means being prepared.
Hopefully, with only a handful of days before the middle zone opener, the true duck junkies have cleaned their sheds and fixed or touched-up anything that needed it. Most of my prep-work is done the last week of August, though I purposely leave a few odds and ends to tinker with for those first cool winds of late September.
With decoys sorted and ready, the dog hopefully lighter than a few months ago, and your shooting eye tuned up at the local clays course, it’s time to focus on a game plan. Barring any trips, which every waterfowler should take if possible (always enjoyable to chase ducks in other parts of the country), we hunt when we can near our home, and those days are precious. Some go often while others struggle to make a hunt a week throughout the 60-day season. Regardless, the goal — after making it FUN! — is to maximize time spent, whether it’s an hour, three hours, or an all-day bender. And this goal is more attainable with knowledge of the birds we’re hunting.
For those who can at least adequately identify ducks on the wing, read on. For those who can’t, it’s a vital part of being a duck hunter, not the least of which is from a legal perspective given only a certain number of certain species can be included in the six-duck daily bag. Make sure to find a decent duck identification guide and cram (wings are the best method).
The beginning of duck season in the north country means that birds are still going through their second molt, the one that replaces body feathers with male and female adult plumage. A handful of ducks, like wood ducks, some mallards, and ringnecks, get there earlier than others, such as blue and green-winged teal, shovelers, and gadwalls, to name a few. And since species migrate at different times, an understanding of how they look and when they can be expected to come through will dictate where and how to hunt them.
For example, Michigan has a decent, locally bred population of mallards and wood ducks, which means that even if the typical “migrational” weather isn’t here, we can expect to see these birds during the first week (and our decoy bags should reflect that). However, they’ve been feeding and loafing all summer in their own family groups, so finding those places is more important than setting a bunch of decoys to attract them — less is maybe not better, but more surely isn’t necessary. Sometimes, a half to two dozen are all that’s required, with more attention focused on their overall appearance, which should be dull because of the molt, especially with mallards and teal. Leave freshly painted decoys behind, along with most of the males. My early season bag for the first week to 10 days consists of drab, non-touched-up and mostly female fakes, which I begin replacing with more colored decoys as vibrant birds begin flying by or end up as the rare unlucky ones I manage to hit.
Early to mid season in a transition time, as shortened daylight and cooler temperatures signal the main migration. Species like ringnecks, redheads, scaup, and canvasbacks head south earlier than their diver cousins like buffleheads and goldeneyes, so decoy setups should reflect that. In addition to mallards, wood ducks, and a few teal, I’m on the lookout for other species not normally common around here except when migrating, like wigeon, pintails, and gadwalls; a handful of these decoys, set separately and visible off to the side, will look normal to passing flocks. And since birds congregate the most while migrating, this is the time to deploy the fleet — anywhere from three to seven dozen or more may be needed to look “normal” and attract birds within range. In heavily hunted areas, these numbers can double, though my main “migration” package numbers near 40.
As October winds down and some of these early migrators have moved out, I start changing my spread to focus more on the big push of colored mallards and black ducks. After Halloween, I begin looking for goldeneyes and buffleheads, and nearly completely replace my diver spread with their kind after they arrive.
When cold, snow, and ice persist toward the last few weeks of the season, I end as I began, with a setup of puddle ducks comprised mainly of mallards, though now they are all my best looking, brightly painted blocks, and are joined by a half dozen equally colored black duck decoys. I also place males and females together to signify the pair bonds that being to form in preparation for the coming breeding season. Diver spreads consists solely of goldeneyes and buffleheads.
While this may all seem like overkill or over-thinking, it’s really just considering the little details that make big differences. Some hunters are more successful than others in terms of ducks over the decoys for a reason. They’ve learned through trial and error the benefits of knowing how to set decoys, which ones to use at certain times of year, and how many. They understand they don’t know everything and adapt to what the birds show them instead of playing the same cards every time out.
