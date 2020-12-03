Finally, the grayish dark of the last half hour gives way to legal shooting light.
After a spell of heavy winds, we’re in the midst of peaceful quiet, for a change. I love a decent breeze for ducks, but not while gun hunting for deer.
A mild, steady wind is advantageous for bow hunting, when still evenings let a close buck hear everything — a slight creak from an old shoulder, camo clothes that aren’t as silent as advertised, an arrow sliding up to its rest. With a gun in hand, though, I like quiet. Sure, a good deer can pop out close and break your heart as you swivel on stiff legs for a shot; but all things being equal, we’re shooting a little (to a lot) farther with a gun, and don’t need the cloaking camouflage of rustling leaves and swaying branches like when arrows are involved.
With as much wind as we’ve had, I’d forgotten just how loud the woods can be, and how wonderful it is to simply sit and listen. Anything that moves — especially after a dry spell that turns leaves into potato chips — creates even a little noise. Of course, we can listen any time of the year, but for me, it’s most magical with a gun on my lap, waiting for a spring gobbler or, like now, a good buck. When the senses are heightened to catch the slightest out-of-place crinkle of leaves or broken twig, you can’t help but pick up all the collateral clutter.
Squirrels — let’s acknowledge the lead-footed critter in the middle of the room, for we’ve all dealt with them on our deer hunts.
Putting it mildly, they’ve probably offered more instantaneous heart pounding excitement than all the whitetails in the world. I’ve been chasing deer for years and only now have begun to trust their sound without having to visually excuse them as “not” a deer.
The scurrying nature of little red squirrels betrays them, but a fat fox or gray can sound like a herd of deer rambling about. If you’re extremely unlucky, one boisterous fellow will occupy a branch just out of grabbing distance and, at the top of his lungs, scold you all morning.
Whether on a tree stand or ground blind, the avian world inevitably finds you to be the most interesting person in the room— and they relay that information to their buddies. Chickadees, of course, are the worst culprits, but blue jays, cardinals, thrushes, warblers, etc. can’t seem to leave me alone. Woodpeckers, especially downys and hairys, and their gargantuan cousins, the pileateds, will beep away all morning while carving nondescript tattoos in every tree within sight, starting with the one I’m sitting on.
But nuthatches are my all-time favorite. Their nasally, staccato calls seem to go on F O R E V E R. Crows and ravens aren’t far behind in that department, as they love to set up shop at the very top of my tree. And with all of these noisy birds, it’s not like I can flail my arms or throw sticks at them to move them along — I’m trying to be quiet, after all! Seems like they’d become hoarse after a while.
The footsteps of a coyote sure can mimic a deer picking its way through the hardwoods, as can a bobcat. What about a tiny brook, which bubbles its way over the same ground yet sounds strangely different each minute. Or a grouse budding in a nearby aspen. Mice and voles peeking their head out from dried leaves create an awfully loud fuss for their size. A porcupine waddles his way through my valley, intent on taking his sweet ‘ole prickly time. Two barred owls wrangle somewhere deeper in the hardwoods. It’s awesome.
Leaning as silently as I can against an old birch tree, I realize how much fun it’s been deciphering each little sound in the quiet, crisp morning. Until, the unmistakable crunching of a deer fills the void, and my heart quickens to nearly audible proportions. Having just spent two hours convincing myself that each sound was a deer, these footsteps hit like an uppercut. The gauntlet gets thrown, the gig is up. Within a matter of seconds to minutes, what will happen will happen.
A soft grunt gives “him” away, though I still haven’t seen the buck; this hunt continues by sound only. The flick of the safety sounds like a branch breaking, and he stops. Holding my breath, we wait. Then comforting footsteps again plod their way toward my shooting lane. At last, I see him, a respectable deer for any camp.
Close enough for Grandpa’s old scope-less smoker, I bear down. The enchanting stillness I’ve craved all morning will be replaced — hopefully — with sounds of excitement via a well-earned memory, not to mention some meat for the winter.
He’s clear now, and I know I’m going to squeeze the trigger, but not before pausing to take in the last calm of a perfectly quiet Michigan morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.