The off-season is a perfect time to become a better waterfowler. Certain tasks are easier or more convenient if done in the months when we’re not trying to shoot something. Some of us make hunting ducks and geese a year-round marathon, much to the disappointment of our spouses. While actual opportunities to take these birds last only a few months, the rest of the year offers potential for improvement in many areas of this complex sport.
In our neck of the woods, open water lingers well after season closure, sometimes all winter. As ice forms up north, a push of late-season divers, like redheads, scaup, and goldeneyes, move into new feeding areas in Grand Traverse Bay, as well as the Boardman River system. Chances abound not only for finding new spots for the next season, but for watching and learning. After all, we “observe” much more when not trying to focus on one bird in a flock to shoot; tunnel vision subsides and a broader picture emerges.
Since ducks are in their brightest breeding colors, identification is easier than early season when they’re going through a second molt and appear more drab and brown. Knowing a bird is a redhead by its “red head” lets you learn other identifying characteristics, like the faint white ring around the tip of the blueish/gray bill, or the gray speculum, that might help in those early-season days when the red isn’t so apparent, especially in flight. Goldeneyes and buffleheads can be tough to differentiate when approaching the decoys, but watching out-of-season makes clear how much larger goldeneyes are, not to mention how the white in its wing does not extend to the tip of the elbow like it does on the buffle. Those are the sorts of things much easier to notice when not thinking of the shot.
I even put out decoys sometimes, especially in the spring, not only to fool them because it’s fun, but for photography purposes to help with my artwork. Pretty tough to shoot photos of a duck right before grabbing the gun! Homemade and manufactured photography blinds — many that look like muskrat houses — put us among the birds for some surreal experiences. I remember tagging along with my brother, Jake, who was researching sharp-tailed grouse while in college. Covered up with blankets on a dancing ground (lek), we had sharptails too close to photograph. At one point, I think one nearly walked on my back.
During these winter and spring excursions, my calls always come along. Even though I’ve been at this for 40 years, there’s always something new to learn, but even if I’m playing the same old tune on my same old tooter, what never gets old is watching a greenhead hook around and plop down in front of me. Like photography, off-season calling while not hunting is a great way to pick up little things often overlooked when holding a gun. Ducks and geese make a whole series of soft, almost inaudible calls and squeaks that if learned, will help when trying to imitate them.
Inevitably, the weather gets a little too hairy to go sneaking around for pictures or finding new spots. Luckily, there is always something to fix, patch, plug, or paint, and I kick myself in the years I forget to take care of it during the winter, remembering two days before the opener. It always ends up being rushed.
But some decoys have received too much abuse or seen one too many seasons. Thank God companies make more! Time to sift through a catalog or online for replacements and new additions. Maybe that wood duck flooding you found last year would have yielded a few more birds in the bag with some wood duck decoys instead of the same old mallards you hunt over for everything. Or it’s time to switch to goose silhouettes because your shells are too bulky to carry into fields, not to mention they accumulated snow during that December hunt and looked like a bunch of white bumps. And regardless if you actually “need” more decoys, waterfowl hunters swear by one hard and fast rule: we can never have too many. Never.
Before long, the snow subsides, making spring a perfect time for dog training and shooting practice. If you’re like me, you make mental and written notes about things for you and the hound to work on in the off season. Ruby wasn’t taking a “right over” like I wanted her to, or she started breaking before the shot. And that overhead mallard is still my Achilles heel, or I’ve never patterned those new loads purchased at the beginning of last season.
Maybe that old pump finally gave up the ghost and it’s time for a new camo-splattermatic. Trips to the local sporting clays range or a buddy’s 40-acre field with a simple hand thrower and a box of targets will pay dividends when the first flock of teal dive-bombs the decoys next October.
Waterfowling is the most gear and knowledge-intensive hunting sport, beginning with duck and goose identification because some species have harvest restrictions. Getting them close enough for consistent and ethical shots requires an understanding in all areas of decoys, boats, blinds, dogs, shotgunning, calling, and more. By making it a year-round passion instead of only during the legal days to shoot, you’ll be more effective and enjoy things on a whole new level.
