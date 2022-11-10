If you’re one of the 14 legitimate, dyed-in-the-wool Lions fans in the state of Michigan, then please don’t take offense to my football/duck hunting analogy. Any good coaching staff assesses what went right or wrong in the first half and comes out of the locker room fighting with a new game plan sure to succeed regardless if the first-half plays were successful. A good coach knows if what worked will continue to work, and if it didn’t, will make changes to get the desired results. And then there’s the Lions, who do the same thing… every game… every half… every year, and expect different results.
In an obscure way, our 60-day duck season resembles a Lions game. We use the same setups, calling, camouflage, and shooting techniques and demand the same results. But the other team — in this case, educated, hunted ducks — have adapted, and so should we.
First of all, I love ducks and geese way too much to diminish them to the level of competition. Our outdoor pursuits should never be competitive, either in terms of “I shot more than you,” or, “my dog is better,” or, “my hunting social media handle has elevendymillion likes and yours doesn’t.” That said, waterfowl hunting in terms of putting birds in range for clean, ethical shots involves strategy, planning, and adaptation, especially at this time of the season.
Today is Nov. 10th, and we have a little over three weeks remaining to chase ducks. While northern states have a logistical advantage over southern states in terms of hunting less-educated ducks, our birds still have run the gauntlet from Ontario, the midwest, northern Michigan, and the upper peninsula. They’ve seen their share of decoys, heard enough calling (much of it pretty poor), and probably been shot at, sometimes often. They’re wise to our ways, and become shy to calling, decoys, mechanical whirly gigs, blinds, movement — anything that warns them of the boogie man. These are not the same ducks once easily lured in the early season, so we need to hunt them differently.
Locating birds is always number one on the list, regardless of the time of year. But as migratory urges for traveling and eating set in, learning daily patterns of ducks and geese takes precedence. For instance, geese that used to feed during the first hour of legal shooting light now may wait until 9 a.m., 10 a.m. … or 1 p.m. Most of us have just enough time to eek out a two-three hour hunt, but not half the day. So knowing when birds are feeding and loafing is almost as important as where. Sometimes, they become nocturnal and fill up their feed bags just before legal shooting light, or just after. But if it’s cold enough, they’ll need to move and feed again late morning, meaning that we can sleep in and not miss the best part of the hunt. So spend a little more windshield time during this second half and it’ll pay off in terms of optimizing hours in the blind as well as getting more sleep or work done.
After locating and patterning birds, the next objective is concealment. Being on the X with the most realistic decoys and best calling is useless if not hidden properly. So the blind gets a reload on grass and camo material, and on every hunt, I arrive extra early to leisurely fashion a proper hide.
Ballistic requirements have also changed from early season. Smaller shot that was once effective now has a tougher time penetrating bulkier layers of duck fat and feathers, so I switch from 4s to 3s and 2s, though don’t go any larger. We all benefit from more properly placed pellets in the vital areas of a duck’s head and neck compared to larger shot (allegedly designed to bring down birds at farther ranges) that hit birds in non-vital areas. I’ll often tighten my chokes, too, switching from cylinder and improved to improved cylinder and modified, to concentrate shot on those rare occasions I manage to connect with a flying critter.
Decoy setups and numbers during this time of year are more species dependent. Divers over open water might require a larger, but specific (only goldeneyes and bufflehead) spread because migrators are used to seeing a many of their own kind, not to mention that more decoys helps take their eyes off our blinds; even layout boats are visible to smart birds. Puddle ducks, especially educated mallards and black ducks, can be fickle during the last remaining weeks. Some begin their pair bonds early, so I put males and females together as swimming pairs and limit how many, especially in clear, windless weather. But if it’s a cold, north blow and I am expecting new birds during my hunt, I’ll throw every mallard decoy I have in the water to simulate a bunch of hungry, tired ducks. A lot of waterfowl hunting involves intuition, trial, and error.
And in the last, frigid days, I might hunt over no more than four of my best mallard decoys on a certain bend of a snowy creek where I don’t expect to see more than a dozen birds all morning, but each one will be up close and personal for a true quality hunt. Or I’m looking for a trophy goose hunt, hoping to get that giant Thanksgiving honker for the dinner table over a dozen hand-carved decoys. These out-of-the-way places and obscure tactics are now productive compared where weeks earlier. And as the ice sets in, I’m looking for open water and food sources, preferably together, or at least close in proximity.
This time can provide some of the most challenging but best hunts of the year. Birds have reached their nuptial plumage and are a true trophy in hand. They are tired from migrating and/or trying to survive, so they’re predictable despite being tricky to locate. Cold weather means they have to feed often, so food sources are of highest premium. And hunters who adapt to these smart birds with a second-half game plan will enjoy some truly epic hunts.
