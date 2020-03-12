How many times in our lives have we been giddy?
Save maybe a Christmas morning or two, my wedding night, and the eve of every hunting and fishing opening day, it doesn’t happen too often. Maybe life’s wear and tear suggests the bottom will inevitably drop out, causing an aloof attitude toward each day. I admit to falling prey to the flatline now and then, especially as the years tick by and “uneventful” is a welcome result as my head hits the pillow each night.
Thank God for the outdoors, which thrives on giddy-worthy moments. Like the instantaneous pull of a newly hooked brook trout, the last step into shooting range of a good buck, or the feeling in your seat when a gobbler cuts loose ten feet away. Those experiences are why we do it; they’re the juice.
But to have that feeling in mid-February is rare, especially with cold temps, leafless trees, gray skies, and monotony at the office. For a sportsman in a mid-winter duress, few pick-me-ups beat a new firearm. For yours truly, it came in the adult version of a Red Ryder BB Gun.
This gun-made-famous from the movie hit, “A Christmas Story,” was, and still is, the envy of every kid who wants to pluck the fleas off a fly’s butt at 50 yards. For yours truly, the only difference is the size of the bullet. My current Red Ryder is a lever-action .22 Henry rifle, and it still feels like there’s “… a compass in the stock and this thing which tells time.” Hopefully, the story of how I acquired said awesome piece of weaponry will relate to all dads and moms with little sportsmen and women running around the house.
The above-mentioned BB gun was my greatest gift ever, just like the movie said. For a kid growing up in an outdoors household and wanting to emulate everything his dad did — from the old hunting clothes he wore to the guns he shot — opening a package shaped like a gun box was THE feeling you hoped for every Christmas. It was what you went to bed and woke up with, and to see it come to fruition was almost too much to bear.
In that sense, Nate was a chip off the old block when he received his Red Ryder at age eight. So with an approaching 18th birthday, and an avid young hunter equipped with the necessary shotguns for all things feathered, I couldn’t think of a more fitting gift than a lever- action .22.
But with one problem solved for a landmark birthday, another problem reared its ugly head: Daddy doesn’t own a lever-action .22 either. Strangest thing happened when the box arrived from Henry USA — there were two when only one was ordered. I of course called the company and informed them of the shipping error, but the kind folks at Henry said the gun had been used to prop the warehouse door open, and to keep it. Can you believe it? Yeah … neither did my wife.
Plinking away with .22s is a pastime many sportsmen and women enjoy. No recoil plus inexpensive ammunition equals fun just a trigger pull away. I’ve owned a couple, though never a lever-action, so it took about two shots to realize what I’d been missing all these years. But target shooting has limits, a void easily filled by two local fur-bearing critters: squirrels and rabbits.
Growing up with a bird-hunting father, that’s just what we did. It was, and will always be, my first love of the outdoors. But after the winged-seasons close, there’s little to hunt in our neck of the woods, so I gave squirrels a try, instantly appreciating their challenge, not to mention table fare. A scope-less .22 gives them the advantage, so every bushy-tail bagged is a prize in-deed.
Nate has fallen for them, too, giving us a fun father-son activity during our long, cold winters. Occasionally, we stumble upon a cottontail or two, a bonus animal much like a goose is during our duck hunts. And with a season that extends to the end of March, we add to these small-game quests by looking for sheds from the bucks that gave me the slip last fall.
In a techy world where gifts range from gaudy to surreal, getting back to basics renews us with the joys of youth. As parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles, we can relive the sporting days of yesteryear through the eyes of younger relatives. Hand-me-down gifts and utilitarian items are the necessities of every budding sportsman, culminating in the feeling that only carrying a trusty firearm creates. Whether young, pushing 50, or looking back on an adventure-packed life spent in the woods and marshes, you’re never too old for that Red Ryder moment.
P.S. By the time you read this, Nate will have received his adult Red Ryder, and we’ll be “pranging squirrels on the run and getting off spectacular hip shots.”
