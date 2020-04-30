In northern Michigan vernacular, Covid-19 should really mean, “Hold my beer.”
Idle time is typically unproductive for humans — we’re simply built to be busy.
The current pandemic, coupled with near martial law state-wide, has offered an abundance of it. As people suffer in ways few thought possible, and with no intention to trivialize anyone’s pain, allow me to poke some fun at a frustrating situation forced upon all of us. Laughter might not be the best medicine, but it’s pretty close.
In the movie, “Shawshank Redemption,” Morgan Freeman’s character, Red, says that “in prison, a man will do almost anything to keep his mind occupied.”
Ain’t that the truth.
So it was the other day, with boredom setting in like the current April snowstorm pelting the studio window. Nate, my high school senior, was nowhere to be found. Rightfully mad at everything being yanked out from under him and his classmates, he was taking out his anger on a stack of red solo cups, plinking away at them with an Air-Soft rifle.
But that was only the beginning. In no time at all, my son, armed also with a positive attitude, and who can invent a game faster than the good folks at Parker Brothers, set up an entire course by the swamp. Audrey, Nate, and I took turns timing ourselves, with a scoring system comprised of seconds off per hit, and a bonus finishing cup that could only be fired upon while speeding past it on a zip line. No lie, it was a hoot.
In normal years, spring is a good time — with pleasant temperatures and mosquitoes still in hiding — to fashion a new deer blind or lend a little TLC to some others that gave in to the rigors of winter. But “normal” left these parts when some poor schlep in China ate an infected bat. That’s why, at the base of the hill by the swamp, the kids and I erected a downed-timber mansion that would have made Grizzly Adams jealous, with architectural plans more complex than the Taj Mahal’s. An A-frame or sorts, there’s enough forearm-sized lumber to withstand the prevailing westerly winds howling up through the swamp, not to mention the odd hurricane, typhoon, or nuclear blast.
We’ve played every form of backyard basketball known to man — Horse, Pig, Dog, 21, Around the World, Lightning, One-on-One, Two-on-One, Free Throw Contests, Half-Court Contests — and repeated all of them with our eyes closed. I’m sure we’ve caught enough Frisbees in a row to surpass whatever’s in the Guinness Book of World Records … by 2,000, and pulled off an entire trick-shot video to warrant a job interview from the fellas at Dude Perfect. We’ve burned two cords of wood in the fireplace, played euchre while eating dinner, and watched 47 movies On Demand in three weeks (I’m scared to open the cable bill).
And you know what? It’s been great. Hopefully most folks are also coming together as families, leaning on one another and their faith to get them through. As we desperately want life to resume, to taste “normal” again, hopefully the bonds we’ve strengthened — or created — will become a new normal, and serve as a reminder to never, ever take the gifts of where we live and who we live with for granted.
I should wrap this up because Nate and I are knee-deep in a competition of who can chip the most foam practice golf balls into the corner pocket of the pool table with a sand wedge, while standing on one foot, of course, and singing God Bless America … backwards. If trying this on the carpet of your own basement, don’t forget to replace your divots.
