What is it about Opening Day — of any season — that brings out behavior so frustrating to the majority of tried and true sportsmen? We relish, we anticipate, we plan, we salivate over the opener for what it signifies: a green light to enjoy our passions … ducks, deer, small game, trout, etc. — for a given time, clearly marked on the calendar. It’s go time, the crazy season, as the Good Wife calls it, when yours truly gets by on little sleep and even less work while desperately trying to squeeze every last color out of each sunrise he can.
Sadly, for some — not many, but enough to warrant concern — opening days are for gluttony, a lack of ethics, sketchy morals, and an overall entitlement to the same resource that true sportsmen offer every ounce of respect to each time they’re out. It’s a chance to “kill limits” simply because the game is at its most vulnerable, and they’re willing to compromise rules — both in spirit and letter — to do it.
They’re shooters, not hunters, and if you stand in their way, at the very least, they’ll make your opener miserable; at most, it becomes an issue of safety.
Today’s is day one for the middle zone duck season of Michigan, and though I’m too old to be giddy, I’m giddy. While I’ll never refer to such days as “sacred” or “religious” — those words are reserved for faith and church — I will say it’s pretty special in our house. But every year, the actual hunting portion of our first morning is lackluster to downright abysmal, often because I steer clear of where the ducks are. It’s no secret which places hold birds early in the season. Little effort other than windshield time is required to find local hangouts compared to the migration, when knowledge of different species, their habits, weather patterns, etc. helps determine if a few ducks hang in the shed at hunt’s end.
So when one group of guys finds the birds, others do as well, and before long, hunters are set up on top of one another, resulting in an unsafe situation, or at the very least, causing enough commotion that the birds become confused and leave, offering no one a shot. Parties in such close proximity initiates competition for whatever’s flapping by, leading to shooting at birds out of effective killing range, a term referred to as “sky busting.” Not only does this prevent birds from working lower for a humane shot, but it leads to cripples because of the longer shooting.
And this opening day behavior isn’t restricted to waterfowl hunting. On my favorite deer hunting farm, I purposely bowhunt only the front edge, saving the interior for the firearm opener as a productive place to take my kids. Last Nov. 15, I saw two headlights well within the boundaries of those 40 acres, right at legal shooting time. Needless to say, we didn’t take a deer out of there. If your waterfowl blind or deer stand is on public land, it’s a roll of the dice if you’ll actually be the first one in it. This year, a friend and his son built a blind for the duck opener and arrived two hours early, only to find two fellas already occupying it.
Even grouse and woodcock hunters — considered to exhibit the utmost respect for each other — aren’t immune. I was putting my vest on one September grouse opener as a suburban full of orange pulled in next to me and asked where I was going to hunt. With a bewildered look, I said, “Here,” to which they replied, “OK, we’ll just go over there.” Seriously?
What has happened to manners on the opener? To proper sporting etiquette? To a little respect of another’s time in the field? Has the perceived ease to kill game on these “firsts” of each season completely blinded normally good folks, or does it pry from them certain tendencies that percolate just below the surface? Thankfully, these precious days are not how the rest of the seasons go, as the opening day-only crowds have their fling and quickly store what gear they used with which to achieve it.
Personally, I love the fact that people love to do what I do. Folks who hunt and fish must stick together — we buy licenses and donate loads of money to our passions as the No. 1 providers for the species we pursue. Is it a little disheartening to find fellow sportsmen in my precious spots? Of course, but they’re precious to them as well, and I won’t fault anyone for doing what I also love to do. But I can fault him for behaving in a disrespectful way toward me, and a less than ethical way toward the resource. The behavior on opening days is poor enough to actually turn folks off to the sport, which is the biggest tragedy of all.
Here in Michigan — especially our northwestern gem — we are blessed with an abundance of animals to chase during their respective seasons, each of which has its specific opener. Those days are special for all who lose sleep to slog out to a duck blind or deer stand with sugar plums dancing in their heads. But in the end, it’s just a duck, just a deer, just a grouse, just a pheasant, and never worth bagging at the sacrifice of sound morals and ethics.
