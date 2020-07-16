Pardon the pun, but during the dog days of summer, I’m more aware of the badness emanating from the two family hounds, Mabel and Ruby, than the rest of the year — namely September through December (which strangely coincides with hunting season). Maybe a great day in a marsh watching them put all the off-season training toward fetching me a few ducks softens their bad deeds. Probably so.
But if you own or have owned dogs, then you understand they are, first and foremost, master manipulators. Loving and loyal? Of course. Fun to pal around with? You bet. But make no mistake, they spend every day attempting to circumvent us, either mentally or physically. And they get away with it because they’re cute.
The very reason a variety of breeds serve as person-assistance dogs — such as seeing-eye, drug, bomb detection, therapy, search and rescue, even sensing when a human seizure is coming — is the same reason they’re proficient at conning us more often than we think.
Take Mabel, closing in on 11 years, most of them spent in some form of misbehavior. Her favorite place, other than the hub at the end of the hallway by everyone’s bedroom, is the middle of my son’s bed, snoozing or looking out the window. Yet with a recovered cranial cruciate ligament injury in her left leg and my feverish attempts to prevent the other from blowing, she’s been relegated to ground-comfort only — i.e. no leaping onto furniture. Despite our constant reprimands when caught in the act, she sleeps, with one eye open, for hours at a time, waiting.
Enter opportunity in the form of the forgetful recent high school graduate, eyes set on college, girls, and a future of job possibilities. Nate’s phone pings a text, and he’s preoccupied. The bedroom — normally shut — remains ajar as he escapes to the sanctitude of the outdoor deck to chat with a person of the female persuasion. In less time than a Navy SEAL can laser-mark an enemy target, Mabel curls up, head on his pillow, and falls fast asleep.
Strolling upstairs for a cup of coffee, a sliver of light slicing into the hallway indicates an open door; thankfully, she never remembers to flick the switch off. I sneak up to her — simple given she’s snoring, her left jowl twitching in unison to whatever’s unfolding in her doggie dream — and rest my face a mere few inches from hers. She smells me, most likely, responding not with a leap off the bed, but rather a lazy opening of one eye and several wags in recognition of being busted, yet zero attempt to move. I smile, kiss her fuzzy head, and go back to work.
I’m sure all dog owners can relate. We cut them slack when no slack has been earned. Time and again, their bad intentions remain cloaked behind cuteness and a few well-timed wags. And sadly, the young ones are watching.
Ruby, the “pup,” is a year and four months, but seemingly smack dab in the middle of the dreaded “terrible two’s,” a fictitious span of time designed to make owners believe there’s really an end in sight. She steals shoes, chews the coffee table, chairs, and sofa, and minds about as well as a high school freshman.
But at the end of the day, she sprawls out, legs splayed behind her in frog-like fashion, and woofs a few doggie dreams of her own. Calm, at last. The kids and I descend upon her to enjoy some much-needed snuggles without getting gnawed on. She stretches more to a unified, crowd-pleasing, “Awwww.” Then I look in the corner and see a hole in a favorite hunting boot that wasn’t there this morning. A daddy word slips out louder than intended, and we all share what I’m thinking. It’s a good thing they’re cute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.