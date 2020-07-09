Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.