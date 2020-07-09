It’s the end of June. Heat permeates every part of my life. For a sportsman with two long, hot months until he can hunt something, boredom, along with a healthy dose of depression, sets in. I trout fish often, but local rivers swell with rain, and “catching” happens infrequently enough that the fruitless endeavor turns in to a bird-watching expedition.
Never accused of donating this idle summer time toward proper lawn care, I nonetheless crouch on a rock barely big enough to hold my two feet, surveying the front yard; a trusty lever-action .22 Henry rifle rests across my knees. I envision Jim Corbett, fearless hunter of Indian man-eating tigers, perched on an acacia branch 15 feet above a dead gazelle in the inky, black night. A quarter mile away lies a small town from which a particularly cunning female tiger has taken a dozen of its residents.
Just as snapped twigs often signaled a big cat’s return in Corbett’s tales, rousting him from a nighttime trance, my “man-eater” burrows — with the speed of the Caddyshack gopher — too far behind for a shot. So I wait, beads of sweat forming on my brow. Should they hit the ground, their vibrations would no doubt signal my presence like Tom Cruise catching his perspiration while suspended inches from the floor sensors at the Langley vault in “Mission Impossible.”
So I wait.
Seconds become minutes. With neck craning like the horned owls that live in the swamp pines, I notice — no, I spy — the grass move again. At first, a slight, green bump forms. In no time, confident he’s alone, the crafty rodent moves as if swimming through dirt a mere inches from the surface of my precious lawn (precious to the Good Wife, at least, and thus making every mole a high-value target).
Thankfully, the neighbors live farther away than the “450 feet from an occupied dwelling” required to discharge ammunition under our state game laws. In short, I am cleared hot to unleash the entire magazine of 16 bullets in a tribute to Chuck Connors from The Rifleman. Which I did. While laughing (maniacally). The last seven rounds, I’m not ashamed to admit, are from the hip; that oiled, blue steel beauty sounds like a chainsaw.
Grass flies. Dirt disintegrates. Dust hangs in the air. I’m actually breathing harder than after a 5-mile run, eyes so wide that the whites show all around the colored part. Some call it delirious, but it was loftier than that. I am in the zone.
No more stepping in sink holes. The garden is once again safe. My lawn will be the envy of the two neighbors on the dirt road. No poison pellets, no flooding holes to rid the world of this dirt-dwelling raider. Carrying nothing but modern firepower, I went mano-y-mano, nose-to-star-shaped-nose, with the elusive Eastern mole (scalopus aquaticus) and lived to tell fireside stories about the gruesome adventure. This was the glory I’d been needing to gain approval from my teenage kids. They’ll ask me to hang around in the basement and make their friends jealous with tales of the hunt put to guitar music, like Fred Bear.
I’d be in the newspaper.
Just as the president clasps the Medal of Freedom around my neck, the dust settles, and I notice a movement, near the blackberry shrubs, heading toward the woods. One, uniform, grass-covered dimple skulking slowly away until nothing but silence remains as my trophy dives deep, like the Red October, into the abyss.
Reloading the not-so-trusty .22, I grin, and in my best Arnold Schwarzenegger impression, softly mumble, “He’ll be back.”
