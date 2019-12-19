Sitting halfway up a bare tree, I knew I was freezing to death. And not mercifully fast, either, but painfully slow, as my extremities continued donating their blood to my heart, in the body’s cruel way of preserving life to its bitter, pitiful end.
Watching snow blast white sheets across a frozen field — actually blowing upward — I joined the ranks of those who’ve questioned my sanity. Friends and family have, for many years now, regarded me with at least one raised eyebrow as to my incessant need to be out there chasing something. But until now, I hadn’t really wondered. It’s been fun, else I would have gone bowling. But currently, the only enjoyment I could conjure was the thought of a tiki hut in the Bahamas, on the edge of a blue ocean, while drinking some colored liquid with one of those little umbrellas in it.
Then, another arctic blast rocked my tree, and I thought — or maybe hoped — we’d both topple over and end things quickly. As fine motor skills had all but waved bye-bye a half hour ago, I used what little clear thinking remained to calculate the windchill. Plugging the actual temperature of 9 degrees into the formula, with a 25-mph northwest wind, I conservatively estimated about -289 degrees.
Before getting to the reason for this attempted suicide, let me first acknowledge my undying affection for the person who invented the Polar Fleece neck gator. He or she just surpassed the genius who thought up duct tape.
New to the world of deer hunting by maybe 10 years, I had never tried hunting with a muzzleloader. Truth be told, bird hunting is my passion, so I’m a reluctant deer hunter at best, although I do enjoy it, especially when there’s a few animals around to watch. But two years ago, my grandfather gave me an old Hawken .45 caliber that he’d made from a kit given to him as a present in … 1970. Not a deer hunter himself, he was a wood worker, and nonetheless took great care in fashioning that kit into a dandy firearm, though to date, had never been fired.
His request was that I get it working, and hopefully, shoot a deer with it. Fast forward to a couple of weeks ago, when I had the gun thoroughly inspected by the fine folks at Hampel’s, departing with a bag full of goodies promised to make the gun go “bang” and a deer tip over, provided I did the rest.
A good friend, Sam, who knew his way around such guns, instructed me through the process, and we loosed enough lead balls to know it was plenty accurate at what I call “glorified bow range” — open sights mean some daylight for an ethical shot, and a deer close enough that I may as well be bow hunting.
A short, 10-day season, and a grandfather not getting any younger, doesn’t allow much wiggle room, which is how I rationalize sitting on a tree stand at the North Pole. How I would love to show my 95-year-old grandfather a buck taken with the gun he made two years before I was born. It’s worth the frozen fingers; the icicles forming on my eyelashes from the condensed warm air of my breath; hours spent out of my cozy bed instead of in it.
But, as it goes with any deer hunting, we can’t shoot what isn’t there, at least in the hours of legal shooting light.
Regardless whether I drag out a buck or not, I’ve realized that this gun he made — this season — is a connection I’ll always have to him.
Just like the hand-me-down 20 gauge grouse gun my father gave me when I was 13 years old — and still use — will always remind me of him, or how the old 12 gauge double I gave my son a few years ago will hopefully bring back a few of our memories for him.
Still, a buck would be pretty cool, and I’m trying, Gramps.
Stand by.
