A while back, I was sorting turkey gear for the upcoming season when the Good Wife strolled out to the shed. I’m always unsure if she’s peering at my stuff approvingly or with disgust. Eyebrows raised, she mentioned how nice it would be to have wild turkey on Mother’s Day, and that, given my last column was all about how to find them, was I going to make good on those sage words of advice or choke on them.
She’s never forgotten the year we were engaged, when I promised to shoot her a turkey for dinner, only to get skunked. Walking through the door with a store-bought Butterball, I could tell she was reconsidering her marital options before signing the certificate.
So, as she walked back to the house, I fumbled for a pithy retort, but only “yes, dear,” dribbled past my lips. This better work — the woman forgets nothing.
A week before the opener, I observed a group of birds on property I’d been hunting for years. Familiarity breeds laziness, so I never assume they’ll follow the same patterns. Besides, I just like watching turkeys.
But shooting a tom shortly after he’s flown down from the roost tree is a tall order. Adult males often go silent for the first hour of shooting light because they’ve collected their hens and are busy trying to breed them, causing hunters to quit too soon. Patiently calling to hormonally charged gobblers will often entice them to come looking, even if they don’t respond with a “gobble.”
But if they don’t come in, territorial hens might. So getting ahead of where the birds are going, and being proficient with a call, can sound like a stray hen in their territory; if gobblers don’t first investigate, the hens may, and will lead the gobblers right into shooting range. I’ve even had aggressive hens march to a decoy and begin pecking it. It’s an amazing time of year.
Our group of birds had been using a travel route at the same time each day that came within a few yards of a small point of land where we’ve hidden in other years. About the time we expected, I began several short series of yelps and purrs, with no answers, but that wasn’t unusual given these gobblers weren’t too vocal until later in the morning.
Peering through thick brush behind us, I caught several blue and red heads making a beeline to our closest decoy, and within a minute, four fat jakes hovered over her. Luckily, Nate and Audrey, now 17 and 20, are cool cucumbers in the moment, because another eight birds were behind us, all gobbling now. Waiting for bunched-up birds to separate for a clean shot can be a problem, but finally, the BOOM! of Audrey’s 20 gauge interrupted the echoing gobbles.
Nothing. Did she miss? Though the bird was nine yards away, it’s easy to miss with such a small pattern. I whispered, “shoot again,” but she said, “Dad, I got him!” A long beard just behind the brush and blocked from my view was all Auds saw, and she made a great shot.
The urge to celebrate was almost too much, but thankfully, the kids knew what to do, and we all froze. One loud BANG doesn’t spook turkeys much, but a person charging out of the brush does every time. That sort of thing can move a flock right off the property for a few days, or permanently. What’s more, a flopping turkey attracts other birds, which is a great way to get another one if there is a hunter in the group who still possesses a tag, like my son.
Though the birds were gobbling their heads off, they wouldn’t come close for Nate, and instead departed behind us. Finally free to crawl out, Audrey hefted her prize, a near-24-pound monster. After a few quick photos and hugs, Nate and I peeled out for the north end a quarter mile away to call and listen.
As if Audrey’s hunt weren’t blessing enough, we found two longbeards in a field, just before bursting out of the swamp ourselves and spooking them. Kneeling side by side, we called those two behemoths to within 25 yards. Nate calmly dropped his bird, but the other scooted away and paused at the edge of range. Chancing a long shot, I rolled him, and with no other birds around and our tags filled, we bolted out to our respective trophies, completely baffled by everything that just happened.
So there, honey, happy Mother’s Day! I’ve spent a lot of time crawling through the woods, looking for “your” wild turkey dinner … Can I get some sleep now?
