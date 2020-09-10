We call them “Fred Walks.”
Lani, my better half, and the one I usually refer to in these columns as the Good Wife because she symbolizes everything good in my life, first labeled them this way. Our 1-year-old, lame-brained yellow Lab, Ruby, needs her morning walk like a senior citizen needs his fiber. However, she’s a moron, and if left to her evil cunning, will wreak havoc on anything in her path.
Enter Fred.
Fred is a training dummy I use for Ruby’s water work during the off-season so that, by October, she’ll be ready for the routine retrieves of a few downed ducks in the rare event that my shot and said ducks meet at the same moments. With plenty of retrieving dummies — bumpers — at her disposal, her favorite is designed by a popular trainer, Tom Dokken, whose bumpers come equipped with a couple of neat features. First, they resemble several species of upland birds and waterfowl, like mallards and pheasants, which doesn’t mean much for the dog but is kind of cool for the trainer. Secondly, they’re disjointed, with a hard head, something that discourages a dog shaking it, which hopefully transfers to not shaking an actual dead bird and damaging the meat.
Ruby’s buddy is a little bufflehead, molded after one of our northern, late-season regulars. (I named him Fred because, well, I name everything Fred. No good reason, it’s just how it is.) So, during our morning constitutionals around the little circle drive through the cherry orchard, Ruby gets some much-needed “off-duty” time — so important for young dogs, as they explore and investigate without the demanding hand of the trainer to keep them in line. However — and this is a big however — young pups abuse power more than a politician, and the purpose is futile as they race circles around my legs, eat grass, puke grass, chase the neighbor, chase the neighbor’s dog, chase the neighbor’s wife, and crap on their lawn.
But for some reason, if Ruby holds Fred, she behaves. She saunters, she sniffs; she’s calm. Why? I have no clue. And I couldn’t care less. Maybe it’s her woobie. All I know is I enjoy a cup of coffee and warm morning walk with Lani without coming in second in the 400-meter individual medley to my uncontrolled beast as we race in a cloud of dust over the horizon.
I always marvel at — no, detest — folks walking their perfect dogs, all of which are better behaved than mine, and wonder how many “Fred” moments happen every day. It would be a curious experiment to interview the owners — at least those whose dogs mind — to see what little tricks they employ on their four-legged friends to achieve good-citizen status. A selfish study, no doubt, as Fred will inevitably wear out his welcome, leaving me searching for the next pacifier in a never-ending battle of me versus the dog.
