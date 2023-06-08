January, 1990. As singer Sawyer Brown said, “…I was 18 and wild and free, and a wonderin’,” when we moved north from Saginaw shortly after Christmas. Fishing was relegated to bass on a local farm pond or braving the tepid, murky waters of our home river, the Tittabawassee, where I actually (gulp) ate a walleye in 1988.
That first June, my brother and I snuck through a stand of dark cedars that led to a quiet bend in a river called the Boardman, below the old Brown Bridge Pond dam. Crouching on the bank, listening, we saw our first trout repeatedly dimple the surface at an endless barrage of small insects. We were hooked.
Over the next 33 years, my love for fly fishing grew immeasurably, along with a propensity to rip waders, miss work, and lose sleep. These days, I go to the river more for catharsis than before, though fly rod and vest come along for a reason: few things satisfy like the pull of a decent trout on a favorite bamboo rod. But therein lies the problem, which many local fly fishermen are experiencing. Catching trout on flies is more difficult than it used to be, at least according to me and a handful of fellow disgruntled buddies. Curious if it’s us or the river, I started poking around. Heather Hettinger, a fisheries management biologist with the Traverse City Field Office, shed some light on the matter.
For starters, Heather, said that by and large, anecdotal comments were 50/50 among anglers, with some finding success worse and some better than a few years ago. Fish shocking surveys for population estimates at four sites — Forks, Ranch Rudolf, Brown Bridge, and Shumsky — offered a more in-depth look.
While data from Forks wasn’t plentiful, they have “seen a significant increase in brook trout, while brown trout have stayed the same. Reverse but similar thing at Shumsky — similar numbers and sizes of brook trout, but far more (and a little larger) browns.” Ranch Rudolph is a three years on, three years off survey, with the next sampling beginning in 2023. But the data from the last three-year sampling shows brook trout down somewhat but browns up.
The Brown Bridge station has provided the longest running set of data because of continued monitoring due to the removal of the dam in 2012. Anyone who fishes that area of the Boardman is well aware of the old dam and pond. Its silt offered excellent habitat for a variety of mayflies, specifically the larger Hexagenia, which has since nearly vanished in that area. But Heather noted that post-dam data showed brookies and browns really evened out in the new stretch when it cooled, becoming “much better thermally for the brook trout, and they are utilizing it far more than then they did prior to 2012.”
The concept of “fly” fishing involves mimicking insects, baitfish, or other food that trout feed on with natural and artificial materials, so we’re always looking up (and down, subsurface in some cases), to see what’s going on. There’s been a change in insect activity, or at least in surface activity of rising trout, which in the areas I fish, has become nearly non-existent, especially for anything over about seven inches. While Heather’s job doesn’t cover macroinvertebrate work, she did comment on a trending problem, still in its early stages, of the effects of didymo, commonly called “rock snot,” on the Boardman.
“Didymo is a bit of a mystery to us yet — it thrives in low nutrient, cold water systems.” She added that it comes and goes, too. “You may fish a spot in May and not see it, return to that spot in early July only to find it covered in didymo, then come back again in August to find it gone or in very low levels.” It’s a tiny algae that occurs in thick mats and “can displace aquatic invertebrates easily,” so by all accounts, it’s not helping.
Dusting off my old Fisheries and Wildlife degree, it seems like a good shot of nutrients by allowing a few historic migratory species of the Boardman, such as white and longnose suckers, to pass upstream once again would certainly help with the didymo problem, which in turn could only help insect activity. But that’s a topic for another conversation from an old biologist who wants to catch more fish.
I’ll close by raining on my little fly fishing pity party with a poignant conversation with a friend whose name rhymes with Richard, offering the other side of the conversation. Richard, for starters, ain’t a fly guy. He wants to catch fish, and it’s bait, lures, or bust. Though some of his friends fly fish, he’s just being realistic, something fly fishermen can get their nose out of whack about even though the words are, as the present generation says, “facts.”
Richard has lived on the Boardman and fished its waters since 2007, and seen the changes, especially after the dam removal. His claims that there are just as many fish in the river as before might be met with skepticism by some of us devotees, but the proof is in the pudding, and he has experienced no change in numbers, size, or quality of trout through the years. He chuckles when seeing fly fishermen doing the same things at the same times on the same days and expecting different results. Plain and simple, he admits that “fly fishing is hard!” And to that, I can attest. Not a purist, I just prefer the art of fly fishing with a hand-made rod, using flies tied by my brother and a couple of good buddies with materials gathered from various critters we’ve shot through the hunting season. But if you held a gun to my head and asked me what I’d use to survive, it’d be bait and lures every time.
His advice to a stubborn fly fisherman who doesn’t want to throw a nightcrawler or shiny spinner is to “change tactics and change times,” meaning that what you used to be able to do might not be working now, so adapt. Duh.
Any good scientific test requires no bias. I am searching for answers to corroborate why I think Boardman River trout are tougher to catch on flies than they used to, but if shocking surveys and angler reports reveal that the fishery is doing better than expected, than perhaps something else is going on. Trout-rising activity has diminished, something that Heather, Richard, and everyone else I’ve spoken with has agreed to, so that’s confusing. But maybe things are better than they seem. I guess I’ll just have to conduct more field research … the sacrifices I make for science.
