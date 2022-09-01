‘Oh boy oh boy, It’s finally here!” Once again, the beginning of the crazy season for waterfowlers and bird hunters across the state is upon us with the goose opener (and early teal season). As you read this, I’ll be comfortably peeking through the brush of a low-profile blind next to my daughter, Audrey, who’ll hopefully be too excited to snooze.
The early goose season began as a “nuisance” control for the burgeoning populations in local towns and suburbs, a boom resulting from the great experiment around 60 years ago. In the 1950s, Canada geese were adversely affected by low water and overhunting, almost to extinction, causing wildlife agencies in the ‘60s and ‘70s to reintroduce flocks where they could. However, things worked too well, and local populations grew to unmanageable sizes, wreaking havoc on golf courses, soccer fields, lakeside properties, and parks. To put it bluntly, they poop everywhere.
Various population control measures failed, leaving hunting as the only viable means to keep numbers in a healthy balance while also making the public happy(ier). Goose hunters, of course, loved it, and the once seven-to-10-day nuisance season quickly became the longer, regular “September” season.
Locally born-and-bred Canada geese — “locals” — (not Canadian geese, please) and molt migrants — “molts” — target rural harvested grass and grain fields. Molts are adult geese that have not mated, and fly together far north to communal molting places in Ontario, such as James Bay, to go through their annual replacement of body and flight feathers with many of their own kind. They’re flight-ready for migration earlier than the young-of-the-year and begin their migration sooner, which is why flocks begin showing up in early to mid-September, several weeks before the traditional, cold-weather migration we’re all familiar with.
Whether hunting locals or molts, the concepts, while similar, vary slightly throughout the month. Most of the locals are young and have not been subjected to decoys and blinds, making them quite gullible. Being able to spot them compared to molt migrants is a big help concerning the hunting approach. Locals will appear fewer in number, and often mill around in their own family bunch of four or five to eight or 10, sort of groups within a group. Decoy numbers and placement should mimic this — I typically use three dozen shells, though have had good shoots with half that. Calling should resemble what you hear as well. Locals are often much quieter than their migratory cousins, so limit the conversation to a few “her-onks” to gain their attention. I’ve had birds make their entire flight from water to decoys without one peep.
Migrating molts typically fly high, are gregarious and look for company, and company is loud (like a get together at my in-law’s), so decoy spreads should be larger in number and calling much more aggressive. Waterfowl take off into the wind and therefore like to feed that way. Conventional decoy wisdom, therefore, suggests facing them all into the wind, but when observing a flock of relaxed feeders, they’re walking in all directions, so I position mine in many angles, with one “head-up” sentry decoy for every eight to 10 feeding decoys.
Deploying several hundred decoys on a chilly, north wind molt migrant day can make a huge difference (as can staying longer in the morning — molts often move mid-to-late morning, about the time when we normally pick up). If I’m hunting over a smaller set up, I’ll put three to five paces between each decoy. They appear more relaxed this way, and can make a small spread look a little larger. If running a big molt rig, I’ll tighten them up quite a bit so the edges are still relatively in range.
I’ve had success with all kinds of decoys in the early season — shells, full bodies, and silhouettes — so it comes down to what you feel like hauling in and out. Flat decoys allow for large spreads with less effort, and are very popular these days, but I like the visibility and realism of shells.
Concealment is the most important topic, though one for a larger discussion. But whichever blind you choose — low-profile blinds, larger panel blinds, or simply hunkering down in cover alongside a cut field — camouflage everything, stay hidden, and don’t move. Blind placement is crucial to shot success, and centers around the area we’ve picked for a close, ethical shot. I place my decoys in some form of an X pattern, with the blinds around the middle of the X and surrounded by a few decoys to help hide them. In front is an opening where I want the birds to try to land, typically five to 15 yards away. Because of their size, geese often seem closer than they are, and there’s nothing more disheartening than calling the shot on approaching birds only to find they’re not even to the closest decoys yet. Rule of thumb is if they’re still flying, let them come.
I love shooting geese over water, such as a loafing farm pond that they’ll return to mid-morning after feeding. But September heat and mosquitos can sap most of the fun from hunter and dog, not to mention hours spent waiting, so I typically look for a cool down to try these hunts. When it works, it’s definitely worth it.
Chokes and loads are a contentious topic, and I stray from the modern theory of tight chokes and large shot when it comes to early season birds. They’re either young or still replacing body feathers in the second molt, meaning they’re simply not as fat and hardy as a late-season bird.
And given their relative gullibility, shots are typically closer, so I prefer cylinder and improved cylinder in my double, knowing that steel tightens those up a quarter to half choke anyway.
And instead of the assumed No. 2, No. 1, or BB size shot, I shoot 4s for the whole month, switching to 3s when the molts push through. More pellets are always a good thing, and I never sacrifice penetration this time of year. Late-season geese surely need the larger size shot, though.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.