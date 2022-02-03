Growing up in a hunting family means you follow what your folks do, at least until old enough to go alone and chase certain animals that maybe never piqued their interest. Dad hunted cottontails in the Saginaw farm country where we grew up, but about the time I rolled around, birds had grabbed hold of his heart. He preferred grouse, woodcock, and pheasants, so as a budding 6-year-old sportsman stumbling after him through the brush and looking up to him in more ways than just because he was taller, I was going to love it, too. Besides, following our English setter, Jess, meant no shooting allowed at anything running down where she was — ie, no bunnies.
So I finally shot my first bunny, a beautiful white and gray snowshoe, during my third year at Lake Superior State in Sault St. Marie, 10 miles southwest in the middle of a frozen tag alder swamp. It wasn’t from a deep-seeded urge that I snowshoed after snowshoes that February morning, temperatures in the single digits, but more from being cooped up studying for a genetics test (look up boring in the dictionary and you’ll see me studying for a genetics test) and needing to burn off some energy while carrying a gun through the woods. Funny how, when more or less forced to try something new, we learn what’s been around the corner all this time. And I fell for it, big. Thirty years later and I still attend annual “bunny camp” in the UP and rarely head out to my Leelanau County stomping grounds without a .22 in hand.
As the vernacular goes, cottontail rabbits are smaller than hares and remain brown-gray year round, whereas the larger snowshoes turn from brown to white when it’s colder, especially when snow blankets the land. I refer to both as “bunnies,” though scientifically, there are hares and rabbits. Both are capable of achieving Mach One over open ground, especially when I’m sending a hail of bullets in their general direction.
In our neck of the woods, we don’t see many of either species, and with the exception of remnant cottontail populations way north and a few snowshoes farther south, the dividing line seems to be M-72, roughly speaking. By and large, though, the UP is traditional snowshoe stomping grounds and southern Michigan farmland is cottontail country.
While their two populations overlap in some areas, cottontails occupy wood piles, wood lots, and farmsteads, where snowshoes prefer more coniferous habitat bordering on stands of aspen and alders. When sensing danger or pushed, cottontails seek shelter in thick piles of debris, wood, holes, or anywhere they can hide; snowshoes, when pressured, simply lace up their track shoes, kick in the afterburners, and see how fast and far they can run.
While I enjoy the stealth and waiting game of squirrel hunting, getting together with a few buddies and pushing cover for bunnies is much more intense, as the search for tracks and quick movements of brown or white signal a chaotic few moments. Beagles are a huge help, and frankly, make the hunt more enjoyable. While not a fan of my Labs barking — ever — the sound of a baying beagle is music to my ears. After hearing that first bark, hunters find a shooting lane and wait, looking ahead of the barking — sometimes way ahead — and preparing to snap off a quick shot. You never want to be the guy that the dogs run right by while still barking because it means the rabbit did the same thing, too (minus the barking, of course). If that happens, simply hang your head and hope he comes by for another chance.
When hunting without a dog, just look for anything resembling a fresh track (it sure helps to get a little overnight snow) and stay on it like a dog would while everyone posts up near an open shooting lane — basically, you’re now a beagle. Cottontails will go for thick brush, so be persistent and try to squeeze them out. Sometimes it works; most often, they know they’re safe and won’t move until you’re long gone. Snowshoes, however, will circle when pushed by man or beast. The first circle always seems short(er), but each one after, should he survive the first gauntlet, gets longer and longer; post shooters can wait for 20-30 minutes, occasionally longer. But that’s hunting, and sometimes (way more than I should admit), the critters win.
As with squirrels, small-caliber rifles like .17 and .22 work great. My favorite is a .22 rimfire Henry lever action — there’s just something about recalculating after each miss as a bunny increases the speed and distance between you, only to roll him with a well-placed shot. But if hunting with a dog, I’ll use a shotgun to reduce the chance of ricochets. Tighter chokes are preferred, such as modified or full. If you have one of those funny two-barreled guns like me, a more open choke is great for the rare rabbit that jumps underfoot, and then a tight choke for after you’ve missed the close one.
While rabbit seasons open up with regular small game, I don’t get interested until bird and duck seasons close and enough snow has fallen to require snowshoes myself. They’re as challenging as small game hunting gets and hold their own on the dinner table. And more than anything, yet another hunting hobby to pull me away from the laundry list of winter honey-dos the Good Wife gave me in my Christmas card.
