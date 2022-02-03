More Information

The hare as table fare

As far as table fare is concerned, I rank them with squirrels as some of the better tasting wild game in the woods. So delicious, in fact, that some, like good friend and fellow columnist whose name rhymes with Greg Frey, have been rumored to collect road kills from our northern byways. (The next time you drive the Petoskey pavement, five bucks says you won’t find one lying around.)

Like all wild game cooking, a different recipe lurks around every oven. Here are a couple of old standbys that have never failed me:

Separate all four legs and the back/midsection so there are five parts and brine for 24 hours in cold salt water. Remove, pat dry, and season — I use a lot of garlic and Italian seasoning. Lightly dredge in flour and brown in olive oil in a skillet, preferably cast iron. Add chunks of mild Italian sausage and brown everything together, transfer to a casserole dish along with some of the drippings, and fill halfway with cooking sherry. Layer with bacon to keep moist if desired, but it’s not necessary. Cook covered for 45 minutes at 375 degrees.

Plan B is a bit easier. After brining the pieces like above, season and add to crockpot on a bed of sautéed onions. Add enough chicken broth to cover half of the pieces and a few dashes of liquid smoke, remembering that a little goes a long way. Cook on high for 4-6 hours and serve over mashed potatoes. Both recipes work great for two bunnies.

Plan C. If neither of these suit your fancy, drop off cleaned, frozen bunnies at the doorstep of yours truly. I’ll take it from there.