‘It’s right there.”
“Where?”
“Like eight inches from your right boot.”
“Nope, I got nothin’.”
“OK, don’t move, I’m coming over — I said DON’T MOVE!”
(I move)
(Disappointing sigh) “Never mind.”
As Kirk marched accusingly toward me, I realized a beautiful white morel lay squished beneath my boot. Sure enough, with my eyes squinted and foot raised, he confirmed the worst: I’d murdered another mushroom.
Tantamount to treason in the military’s highest tribunals, the fungus-finding noose cinched one notch tighter around my neck.
It can’t be said that I didn’t warn him — on the drive to his property, I’d pleaded my case, noting that if our survival depended on the morels I found, then we’d soon discover how tree bark tastes.
Putting it mildly, I’m the worst mushroom hunter in the solar system, with the exception of a truffle pig with a cold.
Some folks, like my friend, have the knack, and can find them in a parking lot. We all know someone with that invisible fungal antennae protruding from over each eye that leads them to the dreaded “photo.”
See if this sounds familiar: a husband and wife hover over an obscene pile of tasty black morels spilling over the edges of a ventilated basket; they smile smugly on their tailgate, with no identifiable landmarks in a nondescript background.
I hate those people.
These annoying aliens eat more mushrooms than most indigenous tribes, but thankfully, represent only the upper one percent scouring the woods.
Then there’s the majority, those who know enough to be dangerous, but lack the gene that will ever lump them alongside the top tier. They find enough to eat occasionally, are happy to walk in the woods while getting skunked, and have “one of those days” often enough to make “schrooming” a yearly hobby.
And then there’s me.
I’ve stopped praying for the lightning bolt of knowledge the “one percenters” possess, as those cards have already been played. But door number two? I don’t think that’s too much to ask.
It’s said that 90 percent of getting game is showing up, meaning you’ll never shoot a deer while on the sofa watching Seinfeld re-runs.
But this little tidbit must not apply to morel hunting. I’ve “shown up” plenty, in all conditions, and before, during, and after the alleged peak. And yet, like follicles on my receding hairline, they elude me.
The best schroomers, when asked hopelessly where they go, love saying, “the woods.”
Gets them off the hook, and even makes sense given these highly prized edibles occupy such a wide variety of habitat — anything from aspen clear-cuts to old ash trees, cherry orchards, pine plantations, or the wood chips around our home gardens. Having looked literally everywhere they grow yet unwilling to admit I just can’t see them hiding among the leaves, I must be searching in the wrong places. So this year, I’m taking it up a notch: Kirk’s getting a tail.
My bird dog’s GPS collar should make a perfect Lojack if hidden under the passenger’s seat.
Turkey hunting camo clothes, face paint, and an uncanny stealth ability will render me incognito. I’ll play the wind just right, for gifted fungus hunters have a crazy sense of smell.
And when one of his many Achille’s heels — bragging over a sporting conquest (because they don’t happen too often) — kicks in, and those photos start popping up on texts, I’ll be following him.
It’ll work. It has to.
