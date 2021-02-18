February: The official dead of winter in northern Michigan. Frozen, bleak, monotonous. Fortunately, my painting and writing side loves the chance to hole up and work. Having few cold-weather interests save the occasional snowshoeing or ice fishing venture makes surrendering to winter’s icy grip easy when you enjoy what you do; a pile of neglected deadlines from last fall, staring me in the face, helps light that fire.
But for many of us, when boredom sets in and the daylight seems shorter — despite what the tilt of Earth’s axis suggests — the outdoors isn’t calling anymore: it’s screaming. Sportsmen and women head for the hills, either behind the wheel of a snowmobile, peering down into a watery hole from the comfort of a heated shanty, stalking river steelhead, or on a sight-seeing trip aided by cross-country skis and snowshoes.
Or chasing rabbits. (I really want to type “wabbits.”)
As a little backstory, each year for the past 20 or so, a group of buddies convenes in a small UP cabin for our annual “Bunny Camp,” reliving college days as guys our age are now comfortable doing — sipping on a beverage while “not” competing for who has the hollowest leg; talking about families and jobs; sharing our “old-man” ailments we used to make fun of the older guys for having; and turning in at 9:30 p.m. instead of 2 a.m. But this past year being different in so many ways, things changed, and Bunny Camp took a hiatus. Thankfully, there’s always another “camp” to pick up the slack … like Squirrel Camp!
Last year was the inaugural outing as a group of downstate friends I see far too infrequently gathered to dodge family obligations under the guise of chasing furry critters for the crockpot. But the forecast single-digit wind chills would surely send every bushy tail to the comfort of a tree fort. Thankfully, such conclaves always have a Plan B (because of a storied history with Plan A never working), and the phone call from Ozzy was right on time.
“Steener has a co-worker friend with a 100-acre farm and plenty of cottontails. Be here at 10 a.m. Sunday morning.”
Perfect. With over 40 years spent chasing most things legally huntable, the cottontail rabbit and I had not yet met in person, at least not while I was armed and he was busy hurtling old farm machinery and diving into brush piles.
After a four-hour hunt, I was hooked. The five of us took turns warming frozen bodies by jumping on deadfalls and playing “beagle,” making another rabbit bust from its hidden world underneath.
Following a fresh set of tracks was easy on the new powder, and by the time we halted in favor of hot squirrel and dumplings and a cold beer back at the farm, several bunnies accompanied the long walk back in our game bags.
As with all animals we hunters pursue, we pay them the respect they’ve earned, from their ability to survive and fair chase they provide, to the happy harvest of a few now and then, to the final, delectable reward on the table. But before one hair — hare? — is harmed, we appreciate the opportunity they offer, for a group of buddies to gather in fellowship and adventure, with hopes of meeting the game on their terms and taking a small portion of their population. It’s really what hunting boils down to, but especially important while in the grip of another icy northern Michigan winter.
