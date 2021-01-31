KINGSLEY — The Christmas season never really ends, at least not for those who grow — or would like to grow — Christmas trees.
Because of that, the Michigan State University Extension will offer a no cost, four-part webinar series in February — “Back to Basics: Christmas Tree Production” — that will address new training for Christmas tree growers, or for those thinking about starting a Christmas tree farm.
“We already have about 100 people signed up,” said Jill O’Donnell, who is helping to coordinate the webinar. “Though we have them from all over the U.S., most of them are from the Great Lakes area. There’s no limit to the number we can sign up.”
Although O’Donnell recently retired as Christmas Tree Senior Extension Educator for the MSU Extension, she has temporarily returned to that position to lend her green thumb and years of expertise in that field.
“It’s not going to be everything you need to know to get started,” O’Donnell said of the Christmas tree webinar series, “but it’ll have a lot of the key things you need to know — the important things.”
Because Christmas trees take years to mature from seedling to cutting, she said those who want to get started in that business need to learn the art of “being patient,” from the get-go.
“You kind of have to be able to forecast what the market might be eight years down the road,” she said.
O’Donnell said those who cannot take part in the webinars during their actual presentations will be permitted to review recorded sessions at their convenience.
According to the MSU Extension, Christmas tree operations run the gamut from being small, choose-and-cut farms, to large-scale wholesale operations. O’Donnell said there are between 500 and 600 Christmas tree farms in Michigan.
The webinar aims to impart a good working knowledge of the overall production system, regardless of the size or type of farm, to help growers avoid problems before they start and give them a leg up on trouble-shooting issues.
Benzie County resident Mike Henshell, who has been in the Christmas tree business for over 40 years, said being patient is not only important to the business, but so is “making sure you have a good source for seedlings — you want to start with good seedlings.”
“There are a lot of good sources for getting good seedlings in this area, and around the state,” Henshell said. “The other thing you should do if you’re just beginning is to have what I like to call, a 10-year plan. If you have 40 acres you’d like to plant (Christmas) trees on, don’t plant them all at once — stagger them. Plant a few every year. If you have 40 acres, then plant maybe four acres the first year, and four each year after that.
“And if you have 200 acres, do the same thing, plant 20 acres the first year, and 20 acres each year after that. And, be patient.”
Experts from MSU and around the country will examine the fundamentals of Christmas tree production from understanding soils and site selection, to managing pests and diseases during the rotation to ensuring maximum needle retention for the end customer.
Newer growers will come away with the foundation they need to gain confidence in their decision-making and will provide the ‘old hands’ a much-needed review as well as updates on research and emerging issues, said an extension press release.
To register: https://events.anr.msu.edu/ChristmastreeWebinarSeriesFeb2021/
According to the Michigan Christmas Tree Association, Michigan ranks third in Christmas tree sales behind Oregon and North Carolina.
