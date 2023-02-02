Stepping out of the studio for a moment of fresh air, I look out over a vast swamp. The winds of fall have receded, and early winter’s calm brings welcome quiet, and a chance to listen. Having put the seed out a couple of weeks ago, my birds found it within a day, always mind-boggling how they — without the sense of smell — can locate a food source so quickly. They survive year-round without me, but I like to think I save a few each season.
A chickadee feeds voraciously 10 feet above my head, oblivious — or uncaring — of my presence below. The feeder is full of black, oily sunflower seeds, the likes of which don’t grow around here yet something the chickadees, finches, and siskens can’t seem to live without. They descend in hordes.
But my particular fellow switches occasionally between the monotonous process of pecking open each seed for the meaty prize inside and whittling away at deer fat locked within the confines of a plastic-coated, wire suet cage. The fat comes from two November deer, which I proudly and painstakingly fileted for each morsel and scrap, to give back to the local wildlife. My family eats venison, but it might be even more rewarding to watch a handful of perching birds and woodpeckers use it for sustenance throughout our brutal winters.
Looking up at him — plump, fuzzy, black, white and gray — and weighing only a few ounces, I can’t help but wonder where he spent his days before seeing the neon “24-hour, All You Can Eat Smith Buffet” lights evidently glaring over my back deck? Perching birds in his category of weight don’t live long — two years on average; three or more earns them the rank of Jedi Master.
But he and his cronies show up every morning at a specific time shortly after daylight. Never ones to eat at the dinner table, they waste nearly all a seed’s potential life-giving energy in retreating to a branch to unpack and devour each one before racing back for another. There must be a biologic table that dictates how far a chickadee can travel before having to ingest whatever is in its beak and still retain some of its recuperative powers.
I cannot do anything with this information, as is the case with so much of what we know about wildlife. We study, observe, record, and discuss, but why? Does an intimate understanding of the various species in our woods and waters increase their value somehow, their importance, their relevance? I would argue, unequivocally, yes.
Apologies to the Good Wife ahead of time for throwing her under the bus, but she’s a good example. I’m now leaning against the glass slider window leading to the deck, forehead plastered to the glass, just watching. Calling her over to see 47 redpolls — tough to count 47 redpolls flitting around, but I’m confident in my math — she looks over my shoulder, shrugs, and says, “cool, hon.”
Cool? Try outstanding. Amazing, even! These little birds occupy a huge territory across the U.S. and Canada, braving our winters seemingly without a care in the world. Though a very small member of the finch family — weighing less than a half ounce — they rank as the toughest survivors in winter due in large part to eating 40 percent of their body weight each day. An expanded esophagus allows them to bring up food throughout the night from their evening feed, sort of like eating it twice, thus fueling their furnace to keep from freezing to death.
I was three words into this description when Lani’s eyes started glazing over, but I just kept babbling. Understanding animals helps me respect them. What they endure every day is something humans could never handle. Pretty cool.
