Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. Morning high of 26F with temps falling to near 15. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 4F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.