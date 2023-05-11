Last year, my son, daughter, and I finished our turkey season in less than two hours.
“Textbook” doesn’t quite do that hunt justice, as a half dozen toms walked within a few yards of my daughter before 7 a.m., and after she dropped a 24-pound behemoth, my son and I strolled over the hill and found two huge longbeards all alone, and that was that.
I hesitate to use the word “easy” because more than 30 years of turkey hunting has given me bumped shins, bruised egos, and lessons learned the hard way. But put that knowledge, together with a couple kids who are handy with a shotgun and have learned the game well, and it’s going to — on occasion — seem easy. Sort of like when Picasso, as the story goes, completed a work of art very quickly yet summoned a hefty price, and a woman asked how he could do such a thing given it took him only minutes to make.
His response: “It took me 40 years to draw this in five minutes.”
While Picassos we ain’t, every now and then in the sporting world, things work out as we hope. But rather than smugly boasting that you’ve gotten this hunting thing all figured out, gloat in private, raise a glass to the Man Upstairs, and hold on tight for the following season.
Case in point — this year. The kids and I were all blessed with nice birds again, though from day one of the first hunt, they acted like skittish, late-season gobblers, requiring different tactics reserved for the May hunt. Though in all honesty, a little luck sure helped.
Conventional turkey tutorials involve gear like decoys and pop-up blinds, as well as cameras to document the action. More often than not, if persistent scouting yields uneducated birds and you hold still while properly camouflaged, good things happen. But there are times and years when the standard stuff sends gobblers packing for the hills. Thankfully, there’s a handful of strategies to employ during these times to put the odds back in your favor for turkey dinner.
In my opinion, decoys are a double-edged sword. I’ve shot birds while they were mounting a decoy and had them turn tail and run at the mere sight of one far off in the distance. But if asked to put a percentage on it, I’d say that more than 60-70 percent of our birds are taken without decoys, including all three from this year and two from last year.
Audrey and I hunted the first five days of our week-long hunt, having several chances at gobblers moving in fast to the call, only to put on the brakes at the edge of shotgun range when they saw the decoys. Our two birds came from a group of three we located while walking and calling, and when the initial response was too close for us to do anything but grab a tree, the decoy remained behind me in the leaves. Those birds pinpointed my calling and walked right past Audrey, who pulled the trigger at 13 yards. When the second bird immediately started pecking her trophy for a spring’s worth of torment and abuse, I shot him (a much easier way to “double,” by the way, instead of trying to shoot at the same time).
Nate’s recent hunt was no different as three longbeards charged from below a hill, only to stop abruptly out of range when they saw the decoys. The following morning, we employed a useful strategy of calling from a position away from the shooter. Nate was 15 yards to my left, and those birds headed right for me, oblivious to Nate. When they walked by him well within range, that was that.
Calling for a buddy without the use of decoys is an exciting way to bag a big tom. This technique is much easier when the shooter and caller are in a little thicker cover, like hardwoods, pines, etc. instead of a big field. I’ve found gobblers moving through some version of woods or low ground cover to be much more curious than when they can see everything while strutting in an open field and gobbling their heads off to a “hen” who, by nature’s dictation, should come to him. In fact, if birds have to cross a field, avoid the urge to sit on the edge, rather go in a ways, calling them past the typical open zone where they notoriously hang up, strutting and gobbling, and waiting for the hen to come out of the woods to them.
Speaking of calling, I prefer the benefits of hands-free mouth calls for the ease of using my shotgun as well as the myriad of yelps, clucks, cuts, and putts they make. Some mouth calls are raspier than others, and this year, I found more success with less-raspy versions, as well as going to a chalky box and slate call. Carrying many calls helps throw a few curves at wary birds who have heard the whole playbook — including yours — from one day to the next.
When wrangling with a smart tom, sometimes a different location of approach makes all the difference. We normally avoid crowding them on the roost (always a good rule) because they have a history of following similar paths year at the places we hunt. Since this hadn’t been working, we decided to set up in a spot within 100 yards of their bedroom, and from a direction than we have before. That, in combination with a different call, put these birds in front of Nate well before 7 a.m. Amazing how they’ll cooperate when only hours or days earlier, they were impossible to convince.
When dealing with late-season, pressured birds, resist the old norms that have always worked. Leave the decoys in the truck, as well as the pop-up blinds that are so convenient for multiple people, cameras, and bowhunters. Try a new angle to a tough tom, even parking in a new location and approaching from another direction. Pare down your setup, maybe forgo getting video, or hunt solo. Vary your calling and types of calls. Or, just pretend you’re a turkey for a day and see what happens.
