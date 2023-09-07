[A typical morning conversation between two duck hunters during Michigan’s early September teal season, while swatting mosquitoes]
“Is that a teal?”
“No, it’s a wood duck.”
“Are you sure?”
“Yes. I mean no. I mean … maybe a small mallard?”
“No, it’s a teal. I think.”
“Crap.”
Three species of teal live in North America — green-winged, blue-winged, and cinnamon. The striking cinnamons are found primarily in the Pacific flyway, while the other two are more evenly spread throughout the country. Ranking among the smallest puddle ducks in North America (greenwings are actually the smallest), these feathered rockets present fine sport to waterfowlers every year. Twenty-five states, including Michigan, begin their duck season with a special early teal.
These diminutive birds, especially bluewings, are early migrators. Starting in August and early September, they build fat reserves and stage for a migration that typically takes them to Central and South America, congregating in large flocks that resemble a bunch of blackbirds flying at the speed of sound (almost). For southern states like Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas, few other species are around during this time of year, so these migrators offer duck hunters a chance to enjoy a warmup well before their actual duck seasons begin.
Early teal seasons in the northern states are a different matter because we raise a number of different species. In Texas, a flock of small ducks flying quickly together is almost always teal, whereas in Michigan, they can be any number of six or more flavors, making identification difficult. During the regular duck season, hunters can shoot six teal, but they’re not the only duck on the menu, meaning if a mistake is made — like a wood duck is shot when the hunter thought it was a teal — it’s not illegal. However, the early season presents the fundamental challenge of identification “before pulling the trigger,” which can be tricky to near impossible. Times like these require waterfowl hunters to exercise extreme discipline, because other non-target ducks like wood ducks, mallards, and ringnecks can be illegally taken by an honest mistake. For this reason, Michigan’s teal season, a once very popular primer to regular duck season, was disbanded in the 1960s. Far too many “other” ducks were either being killed or crippled because hunters lacked the restraint and education to properly identify these little birds.
But waterfowl populations continued their upward trend, and in 2014, the DNR reinstated the early teal season, stating that numbers were high enough to warrant another shot. However, many waterfowl hunters — like this former Fish and Wildlife grad — were, and still are, confused. Since the season dissolved because of poor duck identification, then the fact that there are more teal around doesn’t make them easier to identify. The regulations even hint to this difficulty because legal shooting time is sunrise instead of the typical “half-hour before sunrise” to give hunters more light to help identify ducks. If that sounds a little strange, you’re not alone.
Does this all mean that we shouldn’t take advantage of these wonderful little birds? Of course not, but it does require more care and extra knowledge in several areas of waterfowling, not to mention a healthy dose of restraint. But first, identification.
All waterfowl ID begins with knowing what you can expect to see at a given place and time. Here in northern Michigan, a dozen different species can flap by on any hunt. Puddle ducks could include mallards, wood ducks, teal, wigeon, black ducks, and gadwalls, with a smattering of pintails and the odd shoveler. Diving ducks range from ringnecks, scaup, redheads, canvasbacks, mergansers, etc., but since some of those species migrate through our area at different times of the season, that “teal” only has a chance of being confused with several others, like mallards, wood ducks, and ringnecks, and possibly pintails and hooded mergansers, especially in low light.
After knowing what to expect, do some research on the “other” species to educate yourself. Each duck looks and flies in its own unique way, and sport their own color patterns. But waterfowl in early September are still going through their second molt, the one that brings in color. While females are always some version of brown, males at this time are also brown, and rank among the most drab, not achieving their breeding plumage until later in the season; bluewings don’t fully color until well after they’ve migrated out of Michigan. Therefore, identification depends on the bill, wing, and call, with the wing being most reliable. A bill is small and not usually visible in flight, and ducks don’t always make a noise, but even a duck in the molt still retains its wing characteristics and colors, and if they’re flying, something usually stands out to give it away.
While much easier to identify in hand, hunters need to follow a cardinal rule of not pulling the trigger unless they know what they’re shooting at, whether the bird is in flight or swimming. As with all waterfowl identification, experience helps, but with modern day video tutorials, not to mention these things called “books,” there’s no excuse to be clueless when a flock of birds fly into the decoys.
Michigan offers some of the best Canada goose hunting at the same time as the early teal season, but it can be it’s a lot of effort to bag a few honkers. Teal, on the other hand, are great sport for all ages, excellent on the table, a good tune-up for ‘ole Fang, and will whet the appetite for the main duck season. You might need a T-shirt and bug spray, but it’s so worth it.
