There’s something about a bonfire.
As red flames reach high into the night, family and friends talk, laugh, reminisce, and stare. What began eons ago as a means to warm frozen digits and cook food has morphed into a social function. In its simplest form, an old-fashioned bonfire is one seriously easy party to throw. Just burn, stand back, grab a drink, and let its cathartic nature work like magic.
But for all that a bonfire offers, we burn our precious wood at the wrong time of year. See if this sounds familiar:
It’s 10 pm and 85-degrees, and I — along with every other poor soul in the campground — bake in a smelly haze. What little wind persists continues to blow smoke wherever I move. Blinking madly, I inhale enough toxins to remind me I actually don’t breathe in when puffing on the occasional cigar.
Another coughing fit ensues. Dressed in only swim trunks and a tank top, I must look like a smorgasbord to every mosquito in the zip code. With a smokescreen shielding their approach, they descend like the Luftwaffe; evidently, boiling blood is a delicacy. Itching madly, I’m also disgustingly hot and sweaty, but don’t want to be the first one to yell “Uncle!” while racing to the relative safety of my tent. So I soldier on, sipping on what began as a cold beer, but is now also warm and sweaty. Before I can protest, a buddy staggers to the wood pile, grabs a sizable chunk, and tosses it on to a hail of sparks and cheers. That’s it — I’m out!
Fast forward to December.
There was several inches of snow on everything, and the temperature a balmy 30 degrees. The wood pile by the fire pit was still mostly full, and I was chilly. With a little shoveling, and some kindling and dry firewood from inside, a perfect fire took form. Hot enough to melt snow on the upside of each log, I risked squelching what flames flickered and cautiously “TP-ed” a few pieces. The flames climbed higher! And so it went, until I hovered over a burn that would have made Lewis and Clark proud.
Attracting attention of the family inside, the Good Wife and kids soon joined me. Mom and Dad sipped on some Bailey’s, and we gabbed. A quick phone call to friends and the cars started rolling in. With an assortment of food scattered on card tables, the sound of ice cubes meeting beverages tinkled around the yard. Cold hands and faces found welcome relief as the fire’s strength grew. Winter parkas were soon slung over camp chairs, and we stood in a cold winter night as if it were early fall.
As the final logs burned down, we scheduled the next “winter” bonfire, and questioned why we only save these events for the heat of summer. With the tranquil crackling of cut and dried maple, and large snowflakes sizzling out in the flames, things became quiet and contemplative, each staring into the glowing embers of a fine night spent in good company. All thanks to a winter bonfire.
