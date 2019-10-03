Have you ever had that “Austin Powers time-warp” moment when meeting an old friend? You know the one, where virtually nothing’s changed, except you’re both grayer, balder and softer.
The sporting fraternity — rooted deep in the bonds of brotherhood — knows this all too well. Simply put, whether new or old, hunting and fishing relationships stand the test of time.
Early on, those of us raised with a shotgun, rifle, or fishin’ rod in our hands spread our wings on short flights away from the dad or mom who taught us, forging friendships amid a mutual love of the outdoors.
And then, the blessed monkey wrench called Life happened.
Jobs and marriage and kids became the norm … if we were lucky. And while we wouldn’t wish a minute of it away, we never let go of those times spent with buddies in duck blinds and fishing boats, around campfires or trailing a buck. “Impressionable” doesn’t cut it; those memories were burned in like a brand.
Occasionally, we “bump” into one of the old faithful. Social media, for its many flaws, offers rekindling opportunities like none other; a digital tap on the shoulder, shall we say. But while a blast from the past is always welcome, I find the memories of childhood and high school vague at best unless they involve a “brother of the chase,” as writer Gordon MacQuarrie once called it.
Take my first duck hunting buddy, Kip Meleski. We would cut the last hour of class, sneak to our vehicles (gear and guns waiting in the trunks; not an issue back then), and race to a local managed waterfowl unit in time to grab a leftover blind. Putting the advice of our dads to good use — along with a motley assortment of garage-sale decoys — we began learning on our own.
One October afternoon, in blind #5, we each collected our first goose when a pair glided in. I can remember it like yesterday as my bird fell dead in the air — no way could I have caused such a big bird to fall — and then seeing Kip chase his winged prize across several rows of standing corn. Kip, long in the leg, actually raised his knees above the waist-deep water — in waders, mind you — and “galloped” 50 yards, fast enough to make an Olympic hurdler proud.
Recently, another buddy who’d moved north 25 years ago texted my brother and me to say that we’d better join him in his drift boat near East Jordan because if we didn’t, he knew where we lived, thanks to the above-mentioned social media. Greg is crazy enough that we took the threat seriously (once on a hunting trip for a magazine story at a quail lodge, he joined me as the photographer, executing a perfect dive roll into the hotel room, “clearing” it with his finger for a pistol — yeah, that sort of guy).
Meeting at the launch, there was no awkward moment of reacquaintance, just the same character we’d remembered, only older. We gabbed and caught up, laughed about times past, hooked as many fish as we used to (not many), and parted ways, each silently understanding that whether months or years spanned our next visit, we’d pick up where we left off.
Watching our friend drive away, I thought about some new buddies made on the same common ground of the outdoors, with experiences already shared, and ones yet to come. Part of me considers them from the same, childlike point of view, when the only worries were if the wind would be strong enough for tomorrow’s hunt, and if I’d forget the doughnuts again. The other tries desperately to foster what that young guy didn’t understand so many years ago, which is just how strong the bond is among sportsmen, and how important that is with each passing year.
