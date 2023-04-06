Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&