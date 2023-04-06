Among the four authors for this column, and most of the folks reading, we talk often about the “extras” of the hunting and fishing sports. Things like time spent with buddies and dogs, sunrises and sunsets, and admiring God’s handiwork in the natural surrounding occupy our thoughts while pursuing a chosen game species. There’s just so much going on in addition to pulling the trigger or setting the hook. But a handy byproduct to paying attention to — and appreciating those “extras” — is that they help us become more effective in the harvest, too.
My brother Jake and I earned degrees in fisheries and wildlife, which, though slightly dustier than ourselves, stuck with us all these years. Not a “hunting and fishing” degree, we nonetheless learned about the woods and water, and the creatures that call those places home, educations that not only enhanced our overall sporting experiences, but made us more effective sportsmen.
That’s a long-winded way of saying that the more you understand about the cagey, sometimes spooky wild turkey, the better you’ll get at luring them into range, not to mention deepening the appreciation for each bird that winds up on the dining room table.
The Eastern wild turkey (Meleagris gallopova), is one of five sub-species of wild turkeys in the United States (a sixth being the South Mexican). The Eastern, Osceola, Rio Grande, Gould’s, and Merriam’s differ somewhat in size and coloration, but are given sub-species status based primarily on geography. Once nearly extinct, the US had a population of roughly 30,000 birds, but reintroduction efforts saw their numbers climb to more than a million by the early 1970s, allowing for a hunting season; presently, there are more than seven million birds in the US.
An adult “tom” turkey ranks second to the trumpeter swan in weight among all North American birds. Gobblers weigh an average of 17-24 pounds, with exceptions on either side. Males not quite a year old, referred to as “jakes,” are 12-16 pounds; hens are smaller and typically tip the scales between 8-12 pounds.
Toms are colorful compared to the gray-drab look of hens. Nature provides ground-nesting females with a camouflaged wardrobe in an effort to go visually unnoticed from nearby predators. Toms, on the other hand, want to be seen. Their brilliant feathers shine and tails fan out as they puff up to look larger; red, white, and blue heads signify beauty and dominance in the avian world. As breeding nears, a tom’s head become more engorged with blood, enhancing all its colors.
Most birds are vocal creatures, and turkeys are no different. Males are noted for their gobbling, but they also make some of the same calls as the typically vocal females, who primarily yelp, cluck, and purr. But there’s also fly-down yelps, soft calls made on branches during roosting, excited cutting, and assembly kee-kee calls. When in danger, both sexes sound the alarm “putt” call.
Gobblers make two additional sounds while strutting — drumming and spitting. Drumming is a low booming noise created when the air sac between his neck and breast enlarges — think of air going through a balloon. Spitting happens at the same time of drumming, and is simply a loud burst of air out his beak in much the same way you’d spit on the ground. Drumming can be almost inaudible unless you know what to listen for and can hear it from a distance. When hunting them, it can be a tip-off as to which way a gobbler is approaching, helping you restrict movements.
While seemingly annoyed or at least unenthused by all these attempts, when she is ready, a female will lay down and let the male stand on top of her. Hens can be bred multiple times, though it only takes once for fertilization. About four weeks after a successful breeding, she’ll lay 9-14 eggs, one every 24-32 hours, until all are laid. Then, she’ll begin round the clock incubation for 28 days, when they hatch at roughly the same times so they can leave the nest together, usually within 24 hours. Were the hen to begin incubation after the first egg is laid, then the clutch would be staggered in age, with some exploring unattended while she remains “on nest” longer, awaiting the others to hatch and attracting predators to both her and the newborn chicks. It’s imperative that ground nesting birds become mobile and self-sufficient as quickly as possible to avoid predation, which is why turkey chicks are precocial, meaning they are able to move quickly after birth. The cards are stacked against them from the start. Only 10-40 percent of nests are successful in producing at least one poult (young turkey), and only 20-25 percent of those poults survive.
Hunters aren’t the only ones who like to eat wild turkeys. At least a half dozen hawks and owls and a dozen ground predators, not to mention several species of snakes, prey on eggs and poults. Foxes and coyotes often kill adults, usually the smaller hens; domestic cats and dogs even get in on the action. While turkeys present a formidable defensive force by kicking, spurring, biting, and ramming their heads, a persistent predator usually wins.
Turkeys are omnivorous and graze like cattle. While they eat the occasional frog or snake, and poults feed voraciously on insects, they’re vegetarians, feeding on a multitude of seeds, grains, nuts, and berries, as well as wide variety of plants and grasses. Open agricultural lands offer most, if not all, of their daily sustenance.
Though rarely seen in flight, turkeys are strong flyers when necessary, can run like the wind, and spend their nights perched in trees, overseeing their territory like woodland monarchs.
