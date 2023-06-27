As an unabashed fishing bum, everything’s on the menu. Trout, bass, salmon, pike, crappies, bluegills, you name it. Hell, I even enjoy a good sucker run when the steelhead aren’t biting. Having fished all hours of the day in my youth, I was the guy on a no-name creek at 12:01 a.m. of the trout opener, wrangling with steelhead in the pitch black. In college, we slept in our boats while anchored to the power house wall on the St. Mary River in the Sault, only feet away from the menacing turbines that would surely chop us into bait for the whitefish and Atlantic salmon massing beneath us in the swirling current. I’ve gone two weeks straight during the Hex hatch, catching browns the size of small kids and weathering sleep deprivation like a third-year law student. I’ve bumped and fallen through dark swamps, ripped waders (which I do in the light, too), and even spent a couple hours one time pre-GPS trying to find the damn boat launch on Lake Leelanau.
But I’m old(er), and not ashamed to admit night fishing is not my gig anymore. For starters, it’s sleep, or lack thereof. I used to handle it better, but if I pull a late night on the water, I’m more useless than normal the next day. A huge brown on a dry fly is still sometimes worth it, but as the evening progresses, thoughts of the long ride home, showering off the bug repellent, and getting a few hours shuteye overwhelm the idea of finding a feeding fish. I know, what a wimp.
Also, getting to an evening spot, be it a favorite bend in a river or corner of a good lake, requires a foot race to beat the “other” guy, or a couple extra hours of idle time which I used to enjoy with a book and a beer, but just can’t seem to justify anymore.
Evenings also mean family dinner, family events, and kid’s baseball games. Or maybe I just enjoy greeting the morning while sipping coffee instead of needing it at night to thwart the effects of the sleepy drug melatonin oozing from my pineal gland.
It’s not a new concept for sportsmen, getting up early to do their favorite stuff. I duck hunt, which means there are few places I haven’t risen to greet the birds somewhere in this state, country, and continent. Thankfully, fish are just as active — and often more — pre- and post-dawn for several reasons. Number one is the availability of food, such as baitfish and insects. Baitfish are most actively feeding during these low-light periods, but their eyesight is poor, making them easier targets for predation than during brighter parts of the late morning and afternoon, when bass and pike are in ambush mode. And for insect feeders like trout, hatches typically occur in the morning and evenings.
In the warm summer months, fish tend to move more when water cools somewhat, and early morning is often the coolest part of the 24-hour period, except during a weather event. From a genetic perspective, plenty of other animals enjoy a fish dinner, such as hawks, eagles, ospreys, herons, and kingfishers, to name a few. When looking down into water from above, just like looking down from a boat, sun aids visibility. Those young fish that learn to find cover as the sun rises grow into larger, smarter fish that still find cover when the sun’s high.
Thankfully for their sake, nature has equipped predatory fish like trout, bass, and walleye with extra layers of rod cells in the back of their eyes to help them see in low-light conditions. In addition, some fish, especially walleyes (and some mammals, like deer), possess a reflective membrane in the back of the eye called the tapetum lucidum, which basically lights a path like a flashlight (and is also responsible for the term “eye shine”). This membrane reflects light back to the eye’s photoreceptors, sort of like leaving the shutter open longer on a camera to gather more light.
As with all hunting and fishing, understanding the animals helps answer the “whys and whens” of the sport. Knowing that the early morning bite in July and August is as good — or the best — of the entire day helps solve one piece of the puzzle. Of course, fish when you can, as the old adage goes, just don’t cry in your tackle box when 5-pound bass aren’t jumping in the boat at 2 p.m. on a sunny, 85-degree day. But if the opportunity is there, and you’re exhausted from late-night ventures on the water, give the same fish a go in that pre and post-dawn time. Besides, there’s worse places to watch the sun come up.
