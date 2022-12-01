‘Forgive me Father for I have sinned. I went steelhead fishing … during duck season. And I had fun.”
The Good Wife hates it when I say this, falling back on the traditional — and not untrue — statement that no one’s holding a gun to my head to make me do any of this. But veteran waterfowlers relish the seasonal progression of plummeting temperatures and snow covered boat launches, improving the duck hunting, sometimes drastically. Why would I endure the dog days of a migrational lull and 60-degree mornings to abandon proper duck weather when it finally presents itself? Because we’re talking about late-season steelhead. And they bite. And it’s awesome.
Admittedly, I only do this only a couple days each fall, but they always rank among my best steelhead experiences, something that Brian Pitzer, owner of The Northern Angler Fly Shop in Traverse City, agrees with.
“There is nothing like the fight of a fall steelhead in freshwater,” he said, adding that they “… are the most magnificent fish in the Great Lakes tributaries for their size and sheer power.”
Spring steelhead fishing is by and large a more popular pursuit for many anglers. Tolerating a long winter of little sporting activity save maybe a few ice fishing or bunny hunting ventures, not to mention 47 weekly kid school events, we’re itching to get out at the first hint of a warm up. Unlike salmon that die after spawning, spring steelies must feed because they will eventually return to the lake, although the urge to reproduce is foremost on their minds. Fall chrome bullets, however, are in our rivers for one reason — to eat — and the population appears to be in good shape.
According to Pitzer, who has guided steelhead fisherman for over 25 years and seen the species’ share of ups and downs, his fall’s catch indicates they’ve “been running big and healthy” this year, and attributes this mainly to the amount of baitfish in Lake Michigan. Some anglers and guides, such as Brian, subscribe to a no-kill theory for wild steelhead in our rivers, to which he adds that “… limits should be reduced to a single fish in all tributaries and in Lake Michigan.”
Personally, after seeing a spring run that’s not what it used to be, I agree with these sentiments. Our fish and game should never be viewed in terms of “meat in the freezer,” regardless of how much we love the taste, providing for or families, etc. That’s simply icing on the cake of quality time spent in the field.
A growing group of steelhead fishermen record some of this “icing” in the Great Lakes Anglers Diary, an app highlighting such things as angler hours, catch rate, percentage of wild vs. hatchery, if the fish was released, and more. It’s another tool to track and measure the population and success of this great sportfish.
So whether you’ve shot your two bucks, or bagged a few ducks, take a break now and then to chase our most prized trophy river fish. You won’t be disappointed.
