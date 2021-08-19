BELLAIRE — Marian Cardwell actually had a bigger goal in mind.
Cardwell, a resident of suburban Chicago, became the first to complete a two-way crossing of Torch Lake in the first week of August.
In the 11,000-year history of Michigan’s second-largest inland lake, there is no documented proof of a person swimming the length of it twice — let alone once.
The 31-year-old Central Michigan University College of Medicine student planned to cross Lake Michigan 108 miles in open water from the Shedd Aquarium to Grand Haven. She headed north to Antrim County when logistics made her initial plans unsafe.
Cardwell swims to draw attention to the Chicago Diabetes Project while fundraising $35,000. Her uncle was diagnosed with Type 1 when he was 15.
“At the time there was very little known about diabetes, and treatment and management,” Cardwell said. “He was told to ‘Take care of yourself, be active, you’ll be OK.’ He was really a model for that.”
Because of complications from diabetes, her uncle’s health began declining. At the same time Marian graduated from Calvin University in Grand Rapids — where she swam collegiate-level — and was moving to France for the year to be a teaching assistant in a high school English class.
“When I left, I wasn’t sure if I would see him again,” Cardwell said. “I wanted to do something for him and my family to let them know I was thinking about them.”
Boy, did she.
Cardwell swam the English Channel from England to France in 2012 for the CDP and became one of about 1,800 to do so. That’s fewer than the number of people who successfully climbed Mt. Everest (4,000).
In the world of open water swimming, nothing gets more fanfare and attention than the English Channel. The crossing from England to France is only about 25 miles, but currents change every six hours — creating an “S” pattern — so swimmers end up covering about 35 miles. It’s also quite cold. When Cardwell swam it, the water was 59 degrees.
Cardwell says she keeps in mind the challenges people living with Type 1 diabetes live through when swimming or training for an event.
“I think it’s a kind of a hidden disease. These people have to manage it all the time. They never get a break. They never get a day off. And it’s always something that’s ever-present that they have to control very carefully. Their perseverance is very motivating to me,” Cardwell said.
“I might be tired, but I always have the option to stop. I always have a start and a finish, and they don’t. That’s really what inspires me to swim.”
If successful, Cardwell’s original “Great Diabetes Swim” in Lake Michigan would have been one of the longest open water swims documented.
But when Cardwell lost both the boat and captain she planned to complete the trip with, she headed north. The distance of Torch Lake, north to south, swam six ways would add up to her initial goal of swimming Lake Michigan. It would have surpassed the longest multi-segment lake swim record by more than 30 miles.
“For something of that scale, we really had to have everything work logistically very well, and we just didn’t have the time to get the prep we needed,” Cardwell said.
The English Channel swim is attempted so often there are a set of “Channel Rules” for one to say they have completed a crossing. Cardwell followed those in her Torch Lake trip: no wet suit (only a bathing suit, cap and goggles) and no touching the boat or anyone on the boat.
She did stop every 30 minutes for “feeds” when a crew member would literally throw her food or water to consume while treading water. After a minute or so, she was back swimming.
When Cardwell finished the first length, she was allowed up to 10 minutes to clear the water before re-entering to swim back the other direction. She stopped after the second crossing.
“We ran into a couple of challenges,” Cardwell said. “I got colder a lot sooner than I was expecting. I have some of my own personal health issues that became more compromising than I thought they would be. And also the navigation became pretty challenging at night. Safety is really important to open water swimming, and we needed to make the right decision.”
Cardwell did her undergrad at Calvin University in Grand Rapids and spent summers in Muskegon. She recently started medical school at Central Michigan University. It was actually one of her college friends that suggested she swim at Torch Lake after the Lake Michigan plans fell through.
She still has the Lake Michigan swim as a goal for the coming years.
“I left a lot in the water, which is not how I like to do things,” Cardwell said.
Led by Dr. Jose Oberholzer, the Chicago Diabetes Project seeks to make islet cell transplantation a viable treatment option for Type 1 diabetes. It’s a global collaboration of scientists, researchers, physicians, and surgeons with one mission: cure diabetes.
An islet cell transplant would give patients the ability to live without being insulin dependent, according to Fundraising and Special Events Coordinator, Jill Dine.
