I was taking a group strength training class at the YMCA when I heard a voice say (referring to the sweatshirt I had on), “Hey, did you run Grandma’s Marathon last year? So did I!”
Little did I know at the time, but so began my friendship with my Traverse City running buddies.
What started with a question about a sweatshirt led to my introduction to a group of women who I’ve ran many miles with.
Running through the hot sun. Wind. In the middle of rain, snow, sleet, and some other weather I can’t even define. (Living in northern Michigan, you all know what I’m talking about.)
But also running on those cool, crisp fall mornings when the leaf colors are so vibrant you wonder if you’re in the middle of a painting.
Up and down hills, through the woods. Running on the streets, trails, track. Even on the treadmill next to one another.
Waiting for everyone to show up before we start. Circling back to pick someone up or drop someone off. Peeling off and heading back when you’re just not feeling it that day.
Taking water breaks, gel breaks, Twinkie breaks with a birthday candle and some off-key singing. Crewing for each other on long runs.
Grabbing coffee afterwards. Or jumping in the lake to cool off. Meeting for a beer.
Conversations about everyday life: what happened on the way to work, a book, Netflix series, or a trip someone just took.
Or even a “you-can’t-make-this-up” story about an unfortunate incident with a Roomba and pet waste.
Conversations about the deeper things: family, careers, births, deaths, celebrations, disappointments, met and unmet goals.
Laughing so hard you have to stop to catch your breath.
I’ve learned to appreciate that there is just something about exercising and getting those endorphins going that allows for an openness between people.
In some ways, it takes me back to my days of youth and high school sports and that team camaraderie that some are lucky enough to experience.
Running offers both an individual component and a team component. All at the same time.
My crew. My friends. My community. Whatever you want to call it, they have helped me realize I could take on something I never thought possible.
And helped me realize when it’s OK to pull back. They’ve helped me noodle over decisions, celebrate wins, mourn losses, and laugh in between it all.
Here’s to community in whichever way you find it.
