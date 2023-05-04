I remember it like it was yesterday. It was early summer and my first time visiting Traverse City. I went for a run along the west arm of the Grand Traverse Bay. The blue water. The sand volleyball courts. The moored boats. It was reminiscent of both my hometown in southeastern Minnesota along the Mississippi River and, at the same time, a coastline in southern California. (I know, Mississippi River? Southern California? Who is this person comparing northern Michigan to those places?!).
I found my way further along the TART trail system into the quieter, more wooded area of the Leelanau Trail, away from the lakeshore and away from vehicle traffic. But not away from people. I encountered so many people out walking, running, biking. Individuals. Families. Leisure walks. Difficult workouts. You name it. The number of people outside enjoying the outdoors, moving, spending time with others, or appreciating some solitude, was amazing.
I couldn’t help but feel inspired. Motivated. Happy.
It might have been the “runner’s high” or the “away from home on a pseudo-vacation high”, but I got back to our hotel and told my husband, “This is a special place.”
I’ve run along this trail route numerous times since then. I want to say that I always keep that first impression feeling with me, but I don’t. Life gets busy. Distractions come in. Exercise becomes another thing to check off the list. But then there are those special moments when I am running and happen to catch a sunrise over the bay, and the color contrast between the water and sunrise is awe-inspiring. Or, a day when the water is so calm it looks like glass, and for a moment, you are unsure if you’re looking at an inland lake or one of the Great Lakes. These are the times that the first impression feeling comes back to me.
Some might call it connecting with nature. Others may call it embracing the outdoors. Still others may call it a form of meditating. Running serves as my way of connecting back to my surroundings. Staying present. What’s more present than moving your body in a constant motion, your feet hitting the pavement in a steady rhythm, your lungs filling with crisp, clean air, feeling your heartbeat in a constant pattern, all the while taking in the sounds, sights, and smells all around you.
I now have the honor of working closely with so many individuals who experience the outdoors. As the new executive director of the Traverse City Track Club, my goal is to serve this region and demonstrate the mission of the Track Club by promoting and encouraging health, fitness, fellowship, community service, family recreation and competition through running and walking. We welcome all ages and abilities.
The Bayshore races are quickly-approaching on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend (May 27), and we once again are looking forward to welcoming thousands of athletes to Traverse City to experience the most scenic race course in Michigan. The weekend has it all: a live podcast recording with a world-famous podcast host, Ali Feller, interviewing the top American female marathoner at the recent Boston Marathon, Emma Bates, on Thursday; a shakeout run on Friday morning; and a 10k, half marathon, full marathon, and kids’ race on Saturday.
While the Bayshore Marathon may be the oldest race put on by the Traverse City Track Club, we are thrilled to introduce our newest event, Loop the Lake, on June 10. This inaugural 4-mile trail race will follow the Boardman Lake Loop Trail, completed last summer and will celebrate the accomplishment of this amazing asset in our community.
If you’ve been a little curious, but never really explored the Traverse City Track Club, now is a good time. Check out our website at tctrackclub.com or our social media accounts for more information on our programs and events. Better yet, come to a Fun Run on a Wednesday evening (year-round!). We welcome walkers and runners; it doesn’t matter your distance, pace, or outfit choice, we would love to see you!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.