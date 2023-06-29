The 2023 Bayshore Marathon was a record year with the most finishers than ever before (6,124) across all three races (10k, half marathon, and full marathon).
More highlights:
- 394 kids were registered for the kids’ fun run
- 400 gallons of Moomer’s ice cream was consumed
- Runners came from 42 states and 10 countries
- Four course records were broken, and three marathon finishers earned their way to the 2024 Olympic Team Trials in Orlando
I wanted to use this opportunity to express gratitude to the countless individuals, volunteers, sponsors, course neighbors, spectators, emergency services personnel, transportation partners, community partners, vendors, permitting authorities, and hospitality businesses who contributed to make the 2023 Bayshore Marathon happen. It takes an entire community to put on an event like this, and it amazes me the passion that so many have in helping to make it a wonderful experience for all involved.
Volunteers are the heroes of an event like Bayshore. Several times, they are the face of an event, but just as often, they are the behind-the-scenes magic. There were more than 1,000 volunteers from 40 organizations across our region helping make the Bayshore Marathon happen, from moving tables and chairs to setting up packet pickup, to helping participants load the buses to handing out water at aid stations, to passing out finishers’ medals, to cleaning up the celebration zone and everything in-between.
Most importantly, they are there to help support and encourage participants.
Some of the ways this year’s participants described our volunteers: Friendly. Upbeat. Incredible. Happy. Amazing. Helpful. Encouraging. Enthusiastic. Supportive. Phenomenal. Absolutely the best. As one participant said it so eloquently, “I’d hug them all if I could.”
To say thank you for helping fulfill our mission, the Traverse City Track Club donated $47,000 back to these nonprofit organizations to help them fulfill their own missions.
There are so many facets of the weekend that are worth noting. It is difficult to pick out just a few, but here goes:
- Course neighbors cheering on strangers and celebrating with the runners by dancing, playing music, wearing costumes and offering encouraging, oftentimes humorous, signs
- volunteers supporting runners as they push through the miles along the course
- a runner’s description of cresting the hill across the peninsula for the first time and seeing the view of the bay with the sun shining across the water
- loved ones running their first race ever in memory of someone
- kids holding signs and offering high-fives
- the “crowd roar” as the first-place marathoners were coming along the course
- the looks of determination and smiles on the kids’ faces as they turned the corner onto the track just a few hundred feet from their finish line
- volunteers with smiles beaming across their faces handing out the finishers’ medals
I have tried in the past, and will continue to try, to put into words the experience from a runner’s perspective, but this participant said it so well: “I absolutely love the whole experience but overall, it was at the start line while I was standing next to a stranger who had tears of joy as she was about to run her first marathon. I loved sharing that experience with her and the people around us joined in encouraging one another and lifting each other up ... it’s just a wonderful event that brings people together to support and cheer on each other for the sake of the human spirit!”
An event like this brings so many things to mind: Perseverance. Inspiration. Grit. Determination. Encouragement. Smiles. Neighbors. Kindness. Accomplishment. But, most importantly, community. As one participant put it simply, “It was a great experience to be back for such a beautiful race that’s such a wonderful part of the community.”
Thank you, Traverse City.
