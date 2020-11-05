ACME — Mountain bikers who confidently weave through forests on narrow trails clinging to steep hillsides didn’t start out as experts.
They cut their teeth somewhere, and that’s the idea behind two new loops at the Vasa Pathway trailhead off Bartlett Road near Acme.
The Skillz Loops, as they’re called, debuted in late 2019 and now the partner agencies that put them together want to introduce them to the public on Sunday.
Janna Goethel, Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails’ special events coordinator, said the small jumps, berms and rock gardens on the trail help newcomers to the sport build their skills.
It’s also close to the parking lot and facilities at the trailhead.
“They’re not going 10 miles out into the woods, they’re staying in a closer space where they can really hone in on their skills and learn these sort of technical features on the trail that they wouldn’t be able to learn otherwise,” she said.
Northern Michigan Mountain Biking Association board member Tim Jenema recalled how he and his friends built their own trails and jumps as a kid with shovels and plywood. He has put in many miles in roughly 30 years of biking since then, and he would’ve loved a place like the Skillz Loop as a kid.
“This is kind of what I thought of when you see people looking for a place to ride that are new or have kids and want to take them someplace and they don’t really know a good place to go,” he said.
The one-way loops run through the woods near the jump line on the trailhead property, a former BMX track that was refurbished into a bike park, Jenema said.
Signs point cyclists to the cross-country trails that start near the warming hut, Goethel said.
They’re aimed at cyclists age 6 through 18 but they’re not just for beginners, she said.
“To be honest, I use it and I’m 30 and I’m an experienced mountain biker, but it’s definitely geared towards kids,” she said.
Jonathan Knapp, a Colorado resident who has been staying in Manistee, came to check them out Monday. He brought a new bike there to see how it performed in more technical situations before heading out to the main pathway.
That’s the idea, Jenema said — the Vasa Pathway has miles of trails to offer once a cyclist feels like they’re up to it.
TART Trails, which maintains the Pathway, partnered with the mountain biking association and Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation, Goethel said.
Grants and private fundraising helped the partner organizations pay for the project, including one for $5,000 from Great Lakes Energy Cooperative to pay for wayfinding signs.
Trail work started in summer 2019, with a soft opening in fall after the Iceman Cometh event, Goethel said. The open house falls on what would’ve been the Sunday after the annual race, which was canceled for 2020.
The open house is on, complete with pandemic precautions, and will showcase all the improvements made at the bike park, Goethel said. Those who come can snack on cider and donuts.
“We’re hoping that it’ll be an opportunity for families to come out to the trail and that kids and adults alike can be out on their bicycles and just really experience those new features that we added this summer,” she said.
