If you have taken to the roads these past couple of weeks in and around the Traverse City area you have undoubtedly noticed the seasonal uptick in traffic. As snowbirds return from their winter migratory destinations and visitors make their way Up North to soak up the summertime vibes on the water and in the woods, average daily vehicle traffic counts invariably spike, thus making parking more of a pain and significantly increasing the odds of feeling stuck in your car — the worst — on a beautiful summer day.
But there is an alternative to this frustration. In fact, as this piece goes to print, there is a weeklong celebration taking place by those who are embracing a more fun, healthy, and smart way to approach the daily commute. That’s right, the 29th Annual Smart Commute week here in Traverse City is in full swing with activities for everyone and anyone willing to rise to the challenge of cycling, walking, taking the bus or carpooling to or from an activity that you might normally do by car.
Smart Commute Week is an annual, week-long event held during the first full week of June with the goal to encourage sustainable transportation through walking, biking, taking the bus, or sharing a ride. Smart commuters enjoy free daily breakfasts, prizes at the end of the week, and friendly competition between other participants. And it’s all free.
So where does this yearly tradition take root? Traverse City hosts the longest continuously running smart commute week in Michigan dating back to 1995. That inaugural event was spearheaded by Laura Otwell of the Cherry Capital Cycling Club who hosted the first Bike to Work Day under a pop-up tent between Brick Wheels and Mclain Cycle and Fitness on Eighth Street. Later the event was added under the TART Trails umbrella when Bob Otwell, Laura’s husband, became TART Trails’ Executive Director. Bike to Work Day evolved into Bike to Work Week, and since then has brought thousands of residents out of their cars and into a community.
So maybe you missed out on this year’s celebration or perhaps you, like many, feel that smart commuting is not an option for you based on where you live or work. Or maybe your daily responsibilities make you more reliant on your car or truck to get you and others where you need to be. If that’s the case you can still join in on this movement and be a part of the fun. All you have to do is take one trip that you normally would take by car and try something else.
According to the US Department of Energy, in 2021, 52 percent of all trips in the United States were less than 3 miles, with 28 percent of trips less than 1 mile in distance. That’s a lot of fertile ground for taking advantage of the benefits of a walk or bike ride instead of hopping in the car.
Additionally, the good news is that you’ll likely show up to where you are headed in a better mood thanks to a dose of fresh air and body movement to make you feel good. It’s a chance to clear your head and be more present upon arrival to your destination — not to mention the environmental benefits of one less car emitting greenhouse gas emissions on the road.
But hey, don’t take my word for it — join in on the fun. There is one more free breakfast tomorrow morning, Friday June 9, from 7-9 AM at Oryana on 10th St. to close out the weeklong challenge.
Of course, this weeklong event is really an invitation to start a new healthy and fun habit to carry on throughout the year. No matter your schedule, job, family responsibilities, or zip code, smart commuting is something I hope you’ll give a shot this week and join in on the fun.
