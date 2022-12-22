Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow and wind will increase leading to blizzard conditions late. Low 18F. WNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.