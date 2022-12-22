Twenty-five years ago, a group of local citizens came together around the idea that the Grand Traverse region would benefit from a network of multi-use, non-motorized trails that provide residents and visitors with recreation and transportation options to access nature and the places they love, and to connect with each other and create thriving communities. Those individuals are the leaders and luminaries we thank for creating what is now the local nonprofit organization, TART Trails supporting more than 100 miles of your community trails.
What many may not realize is that TART’s acronym stands for Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation. Quite often in passing conversation, the “transportation” element either is left off or perhaps not realized, however the early leaders of TART Trails made the deliberate decision to ensure that safe, accessible and enjoyable non-motorized transportation was part of our name and ingrained in the organization’s vision and mission.
Fast forward to today and it is easy to see firsthand the multitude of benefits that non-motorized connections bring to our area. We see the economic impact that trails provide with increased property values and the direct spending generated by trail visits. We can track the community health benefits and see the cultural benefits of an active outdoor lifestyle that trails help foster. No longer are these community assets an afterthought or something that would be “nice” for a few people to enjoy, rather they are truly an important component of our local economy, environment and way of life.
TART Trails’ vision is that every home is a trailhead. The intention being that everyone in our region may step out of their home to walk or bike or grab a bus safely to access the beauty and community around us. This fall and winter a spate of pedestrian and cyclist fatalities at the hands of drivers is a devastating and glaring illustration of the need for more and better non-motorized infrastructure in the region, as well as continued and increased education and enforcement around reckless and drunk driving.
These issues are both addressed in funding requests currently under consideration at the Grand Traverse County Commission. Over the next few weeks and possibly months, County Commissioners will be determining how to allocate $18.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars awarded by Congress to help stimulate local economic development and address challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Included in the top tier “Critical Infrastructure” projects are important extensions of the TART Trails network to nearby neighborhoods.
One of the Critical Infrastructure projects would connect the Boardman Lake Loop Trail to Lafranier and Barlow, making important and needed non-motorized connections to neighborhoods representing some of our region’s largest workforce housing developments closest to Traverse City. The other project is a trail connection to the Deepwater neighborhood, currently cut off by busy highways and the second most populous in Acme Township behind Holiday Hills. People often ask, “what’s the best thing I can do to support more trails and safer connections in my community?”
There are many ways to give of one’s time, treasure and talent to be sure, but the best thing you can do is to get outside, find a trail and take advantage of the recreation and transportation infrastructure closest to your home. Speak up and share your experience and priorities with your local elected officials (city, township,, county and state). Let them know safe and sustainable non-motorized infrastructure is a priority for you and your community. And when you’re out on the roads — in a car, on a bike or on foot — remember to look out for each other. Wear reflective clothing and lights, drive responsibly and sober. I wish you happy, healthy holidays and peace on trails in the new year.
