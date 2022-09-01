Non-motorized trail use has been steadily on the rise in our area over the past 20-plus years. User numbers are a driving reason why we are so fortunate to see new recreation and transportation trails under development along with the ongoing maintenance and care of our existing trails. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, trail use spiked and is still up 30 percent on average with no signs of slowing down. Add to that the completion of the Boardman Lake Loop Trail this summer, which is now the busiest section of the entire TART Trails network (with the exception of the Bayfront during Cherry Festival) and we see an urgent community need to place a much greater emphasis on trail etiquette and user safety.
Ten years ago, a good friend of mine decided to spend a good chunk of his savings from early adulthood on his dream car, a MINI Cooper, designed for style and steeped in a history in racing and speed. It was not a surprise to many of us then, that within a short period after the purchase my friend (let’s call him Buster to protect his identity) found himself in a California Bay Area courtroom pleading with the magistrate to allow him to attend traffic school. The judge agreed to allow the request after paying his speeding ticket to ensure no points would show up on his driving record.
With this good news, Buster paid his speeding ticket and promptly attended his first traffic school class. Clearly, California highways and our local non-motorized trails are galaxies apart in terms of the built environment, but I happened to visit with him shortly after his first class and remember something he shared that I think is worth noting in the context of the increased trail use we are seeing in our community. The instructor’s key takeaway: The way that you drive on California state highways is a direct reflection of the values you wish to share with your community. The manner in which you navigate on our community trails is also a reflection the values you wish to share with your community — full stop.
When it comes to defining what trail etiquette looks like, we often talk about the three C’s: Courtesy, caution and control. But when it comes right down to it, trail etiquette is really about not being “one of those people” who uses the trail in a way that leaves others shaking their heads in dismay. That means slowing down when approaching an intersection or when passing other trail users. If you are fast, it means making sure there’s room to pass before making a move, ringing your bike bell and signaling from behind when coming up on a slower user, indicating a direction change with hand signals, watching your speed and periodically slowing your roll (especially on an e-bike). If you are a pedestrian or on the slower side, it means walking to one side and not taking up the entire trail and it means stepping off the trail entirely when stopping for a break or to take in the scenery. Common courtesies can admittedly be temporarily forgotten while experiencing the joy of a walk or roll, euphoric on fresh free air and the tranquility in the moment.
No one is on the trail issuing speeding tickets and we don’t require anyone to attend Trail School. And we never will if all of us who are active on the trails take a moment to reflect on what values we wish to share with our community. Let’s look out for one another and share the trail with others’ safety in mind. Let’s each model the type of walker or rider that we would wish to meet along the trail.
