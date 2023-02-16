Let’s start by pointing out the elephant in the room regarding this winter weather — it’s unlike anything any of us have ever seen. Several storm systems and lake effect snow events put this winter on par with average amounts of accumulation, however each have all been followed by a deep thaw, leaving winter sports enthusiasts and self-described chionophiles (lovers of snow and cold winter) yearning for a good old fashioned deep freeze and snow for days to satisfy their upper Midwestern sensibilities.
So, yes, we could spend our days wishing for snow and wallowing in a collective self-pity in wait of an Alberta clipper, arctic blast or even a polar vortex similar to what this region experienced in 2014. Rather, I’d like to take the lead from our local cross-country skiing community and make the most of the snow we do have and be ready for fun in the snow when it lands. We know that this winter is quite likely a foreshadowing of what science has made clear, that a warming planet and milder winters are something that we will be contending with in the years ahead.
Despite the challenges of a changing climate, three local organizations are working together to collectively build something that is greater than the sum of its parts even in the face of this year’s winter weather. The North American Vasa, Vasa Ski Club and TART Trails have overlapping missions on the Venn diagram, with “community” at the center of it all.
For decades now, these nonprofits have provided services that help get people out onto our area’s exceptional winter trails and collaborate to support a culture of nordic skiing, contributing to the health of our region and providing an economic boost to the winter season.
The Vasa Ski Club’s programming like Nordic Rocks, She Skis, We Ski, and the Vasa-Raptors junior team supports skier development of all ages and abilities and promotes access to nordic skiing through instruction, recreation and community. The VSC will soon host the 2023 Michigan High School Nordic Ski State Championships at Hickory Hills the first weekend in March.
The North American Vasa has been hosting cross-country ski races for anyone looking to challenge themselves (from pro/elite athlete to weekend citizen warrior) for 47 years since the inaugural event in 1977. This past weekend’s event drew in skiers of all ages and abilities to challenge themselves and each other.
And, TART Trails, is responsible for providing groomed cross country ski trails on the Vasa Pathway and Muncie Lakes Pathway, both of which are on state forest land managed by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, as well as the Leelanau Trail from DeYoung Natural all the way to Suttons Bay. Nearly 60 miles of groomed ski trails await you for both classic and skate skiing, all within a 20-30 minute drive from downtown Traverse City.
This past weekend, event organizers for the North American Vasa Festival of Races brought us all together to celebrate the season. Just days before the event, the board of directors made significant last minute changes to the format so that a race could continue. More than 300 participants, ages ranging from single digits to more than 80 years old enjoyed freestyle ski and fatbike races throughout the day. It was a festival atmosphere punctuated with great conditions, temps in the 20’s, sunshine and a deep sense of accomplishment for everyone involved including volunteers, race officials and participants.
With fresh snow in the forecast, this weekend looks to be a perfect time to find your local trail and join in on the community spirit at the heart of cross-country skiing demonstrated by the collaboration highlighted between these fine groups. For, even with a changing climate and the anxiety that can come with such a massive global challenge, we’re better together and making time for outdoor activities may not solve the problem, but it might help us face it.
