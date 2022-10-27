There is a saying in the world of non-motorized trail development that goes something along the lines of, “first the community builds the trail, then the trail builds the community.”
In most cases, that statement rings true. There is no question that creating places for people to get outdoors and active for both recreation and transportation supports a stronger local economy, improved public health and a myriad of cultural impacts that improves lives.
In Acme Township, however, the community there gets all the credit prior to trail completion for their patience, persistence, forethought and years (no, decades) of planning for the Acme Connector Trail.
This brand new 2-mile section now connects directly to businesses, neighborhoods, public lands and the rest of the TART Trails network.
Early this spring, Team Elmer’s crews launched construction and broke ground for the Acme Connector and, just this week, community partners gathered on-site for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the significant milestone. But, the story of the Acme Connector goes much farther back, to decades of commitment on behalf of the community dedicated to the benefits that trails provide.
The local trail team has been hard at work since the mid-’90s (and likely longer) working on all aspects of what it takes to secure easements, elevate non-motorized transportation and recreation into planning documents, generate buy-in from the community, and raise the necessary funding for all phases of the project, starting with planning, to engineering — all the way through to construction.
The new trail represents this group’s foresight and vision, along with their willingness to sit through countless meetings, planning sessions, setbacks and extended timelines — all with good faith and optimism that this day would come.
Connections that this new section of trail makes will help people get to their places of work, do their shopping and errands without suffering through summertime traffic along U.S.-31 into Traverse City, and hit the beach for a weekend hang at Bayside Park.
It will extend the options for the adventure-seeking bike rider with nearby access to the Vasa Pathway and countless miles of gravel roads between Traverse City and Kalkaska.
Moreover, the Acme Connector is the springboard for future trail development heading north to Elk Rapids, and eventually to Eastport and Charlevoix by way of the Nakwema Trailway, a generational project in the works for our region.
My hope is that reading this has a dual effect: First, I hope that it gives credit to community partners for the long-haul work involved in planning and executing important community projects like this. Secondly, I hope that if you have not yet been out to see your new community trail — available for your enjoyment 24/7, 365 days a year — that you go check it out. There are boardwalks through wooded wetlands, a bridge over Acme Creek, a stretch through an open meadow and pond, offering new views of nature and wildlife along the way.
Riding through this new section of trial on my bike this past weekend I couldn’t help but think back to the too-many-to-list individuals and organizations that helped make this happen. I also couldn’t help but look forward to the generations of families and friends who will write the script for the next chapter of community trails both in Acme and across the region.
Congratulations to everyone involved in this significant achievement and we’ll see you out on the trails.
For more information, visit the Nakwema Trailway website: https://nakwematrailway.org/the-vision/the-trail/acme-connector/
