Depending on the source, the number of years that make up a generation is somewhere between 20 to 30 years, so for the sake of this column, let’s call it 25.
What’s the significance of 25 years, you might ask? It was 25 years ago that TART Trails attained status as an incorporated nonprofit public charity headquartered right here in Traverse City. I share this with you because it’s not only a significant milestone, but also an opportunity to express gratitude to the countless individuals, community partners, funders, donors, volunteers and staff members who have contributed in the past two-and-a-half decades to the network of trails we share.
When we look back over the last quarter of a century, we recognize and honor that the TART Trails story starts from humble beginnings — grassroots efforts by ardent and eager local individuals with a vision. People who understood the beauty and the opportunity around us. Folks who worked tirelessly and selflessly to create a landscape that not only elevates the desirability of our region, but also solidifies its culture of supporting active, accessible and healthy lifestyles and environments for generations to come.
The 25th anniversary of TART Trails is a great time to stop and reflect on all we’ve accomplished together.
In the past two decades, more than 77 new miles of trails have been built. TART has worked with community members, nonprofit partners and local, state, and federal agencies to provide opportunities for safe, comfortable and convenient ways to move around the region. We’ve seen big dreams come true. From the completion of the Leelanau Trail, to the creation of the Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail, making safer connections in Acme, launching the Nakwema Trailway, and of course, last year’s completion of a bold vision to complete the Boardman Lake Loop, there’s a lot to celebrate!
Now, as we reflect on the past and take measure in the moment, let’s look ahead towards what will define the next generation of TART Trails.
While we are proud of all of the progress we’ve made together over the past 25 years, we are even more excited for the next 25 and ponder what is possible. Our work aims to make every home a trailhead within a city and region where most people commute by bike or by foot, where safety and courtesy are the most common experiences, and where kids can travel along safe routes from their front door to their school yard. Our future is one in which infrastructure protects and promotes all sorts of non-motorized transportation options.
Wouldn’t it be great to double the trail network that we enjoy today, to add another 100 miles of trails throughout the region so ideas like these are possible? We will continue to work to ensure that investments made by our local, state and federal government partners are leveraged with private dollars so that you can walk out your door and safely get where you want to go by bicycle, foot or bus, and where we can run, ski, ride, or walk with more connected trails and complete streets.
As TART Trails CEO Julie Clark, wrote in a recent newsletter, “In a coincidental nod to our anniversary, we currently have 25 miles of trail in design and engineering (planning phases) — from Maple Bay to Good Harbor and East Bay to Eastport. As we celebrate all we’ve accomplished together in just a quarter of a century, we’re also dreaming big and planning hard for what the next 25 years could be — working with you to continue creating connections to the people and places we love.”
Throughout the year, we’ll be commemorating and celebrating this community milestone and I hope you will join us, for our community trails are a reflection of the people who bring them to life. These trails will be here for generations ahead to enjoy and we all can feel pretty great about that.
