NEWAYGO — The Muskegon River was ripping at twice the usual winter flow, which offered both pluses and minuses.
On the positive side, steelhead fishing is usually pretty tough when the water is low and clear, so we had that going for us. But when the water’s cold, as it is right now, you know the fish aren’t going to be as active and the fast-flowing water would likely have them stationed in places where it might be a little bit tough to present the bait.
“Right now with the recent rains and the thaws, the water’s up,” said Denny Bouwens as we fished downstream from Croton Dam. “Normally, for this time of year the water would be running around 1,800 cfs (cubic feet per second). Right now it’s at 3,600. It’s good for the steelhead, it’s good for the river, but it’s a little bit uncommon.”
We fished the deeper run in the middle of the river for an hour before we had a bite. Bouwens stuck a fish but it came unbuttoned quickly. Thirty minutes later I hooked a bright chrome fish, which used the current to put a big bow in my rod. But with the rod eyes icing up and the line freezing on the spool as I gained it, the drag wasn’t working as well as I liked. I got the bobber up to the rod tip, but the fish pulled off.
Bouwens said we might be in for a tough day unless we found some softer flow.
“We have to find the edges,” he said. “Sometimes they want to be out in that current but they can’t stay out there all the time, so you want to work the inside seams. If the water was 45 degrees, they’d be all over the river, but it’s 37 degrees right now.”
The fish, Bouwens said, would likely be hugging the banks, where the water was shallow and they could get out of the current.
“We’ve got to be on our stealthy game,” Bouwens said. “You can’t park right on top of them.”
We were fishing with bobbers. Bouwens fished beads. I fished spawn bags. We made long casts and finally, my bobber went down and I had hold of a good fish.
It ran out into the current, which was a blessing as there were plenty of deadfalls it could have gotten into. It was a struggle to gain line in the fast flow, but eventually I brought it upside the boat and Bouwens netted it. We were in the plus column with a big, colored up male, a little more than 12 pounds on the hand-held scale. Success.
And there was more to come.
“Steelhead fishing’s a little better than last year right now,” Bouwens said. “I would say all the west-side rivers — the Grand, the Muskegon and the Pere Marquette — have better runs this year. There are a good number of winter fish around and from what we can tell there a good number of fish in Lake Michigan still. It’s not like it was in the ‘90s. But in terms of recent years, this is a good year.”
We were fishing with 11 ½-foot rods spooled with floating line (12-pound on some rods, 15 on others, braided line on some rods and mono on others) with an 8-pound fluorocarbon leader and No. 8 (Raven) hooks with a 3/8th ounce weight and an 11-gram bobber.
“Floating line is key to making long drifts,” Bouwens said. “You can’t set the hook on a 90-foot drift if your line is under water. And sometimes long drifts are needed.
“And you want to have that bobber weighted right — just so you can see if it’s dragging,” Bouwens continued. “Sizing the bobber for the current and the weight you’re using is pretty important.”
My bobber went down again. It was another good fish, this one a hen that would go double digits. That’s something we’ve seen in the last couple of years; when the numbers are down, the fish tend to be big.
Bouwens caught a nice chrome hen. Then he hooked another fish, smaller but equally feisty. Turned out it was a brown trout, a bit over 24 inches. Bouwens held her for a photo and let her go.
“We’ll come back in May and catch her again on Rapalas,” he said. “You like that, don’t you.”
Indeed, I came up a bass angler. Chunking hardware at ‘em is in my DNA.
I hooked another, had the bobber to the rod tip, when we separated. Broke me off. I blamed the ice; it never got above freezing and we were dealing with iced-up rod eyes all morning.
We kept moving downstream, anchoring, making a half dozen drifts through a run, then pulling the anchor and moving.
I caught another chromer, a smaller (say six pounds) hen. Bouwens caught another, too.
As we passed a deadfall, I flipped my bobber in behind it and it immediately went down. It was a brown, about 19 inches.
We were running out of time, though; Bouwens had family coming over for holiday stuff. We were back at the ramp at noon.
“We went five for eight with two browns thrown in in four hours,” Bouwens said. “That’s a great day. We had to work for them, but we were getting the bites. The last couple of years we’ve been getting half as many bites.”
It’s too soon to say if the steelhead doldrums are over. But for one morning, we had world-class fishing.
