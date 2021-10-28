ST. CHARLES — John Bakos told me that, if we were lucky, we might be able to scratch out some birds.
It was the end of the first week of duck season in southern Michigan and hunting at Shiawassee River State Game Area the first week was, according to Bakos, the slowest he has ever seen it.
“Ever,” Bakos said. “It’s the first time ever in my life that the mallards aren’t here in good numbers.
“But what do you expect? It’s too warm. It’s been 70-plus every day and the birds just aren’t here yet. And our local mallards are supposed to be up like 140 percent or so this year,” he continued. “I hear that a lot of birds didn’t wind up going farther west because of the drought out there. They stayed here because we have the water.”
I really had no intention of duck hunting this day. I’d crawled out of bed early to fish for bass on Saginaw Bay, but the trip turned into a dud — the water was the color of the dishwater after washing all the ashtrays at a giant cigar bar — and my partner was feeling under the weather to boot.
After an hour without a bite, I suggested my buddy go back to bed.
And I called Bakos just to get an idea of what was going on at Shiawassee.
He told me he was going to the draw for the afternoon hunt and if I wanted, he could add me to his card.
This is a change in how things have typically been done at Michigan’s managed waterfowl areas.
In the past, the whole party had to show up for the draw. But because of COVID, the Department of Natural Resources changed the process last year to cut down on crowding and only one hunter had to attend the draw.
This worked out in my favor as there was no way I could make it to the game area’s headquarters by 11 a.m. for the draw.
But shortly after 11, Bakos called, said he got a good draw and we were pretty much going to hunt where he wanted.
He’d chosen a moist soil unit. It was planted in corn, but not buckwheat, and was full of natural food items — foxtail and smartweed and wild millet.
“Ducks like moist soil plants when it’s warm,” Bakos said. “Corn is high-energy food, but they don’t need it when it’s warm like this. And a lot of ducks, like teal and pintails, like the small grains more than the corn, so it’s good for all birds.”
The management at Shiawassee has added more moist soil units and, from what I can tell, most of the hunters are pleased with that.
But you wouldn’t have known it the first couple of hours out there.
We didn’t get into the field until 3 p.m. and, while it was overcast, there wasn’t a breath of wind.
So the three of — we were joined by Bakos’ buddy Scott Mendyk and his great young Lab Dixie — stood around until around 5 p.m., when the rain started.
It was as though someone had flipped a switch. The birds started flying.
A quartet of pintails came over the decoys and though they didn’t commit, they were close enough that Bakos and I managed to shoot one apiece. Not too much later, another flight of pins came in and Mendyk shot his. (And there would be more pintails visiting, too, but the limit is one.)
A couple of small bunches of geese came by and although they skirted us a little, they came close enough to Mendyk to shoot one, twice.
A pair of mallards committed; dropping straight down at the far end of the decoys set. I killed the drake, but didn’t bother with the hen.
This is a holdover from the point system when, at one time, hen mallards were worth 100 points — which was the limit — so if you shot one, you were done.
The mallards were largely conspicuous by their absence.
“We should have 10,000 mallards here,” said Bakos, 57, who has been hunting here since he was a kid. “Once we get the cooler temperatures, we’ll get the ducks because we have a lot of food out there.
But if I had to guess I’d say that 85 percent of the birds that were killed the first week were wood ducks. That’s what saved us. Everybody was shooting wood ducks.”
A pair of shovelers came in and Bakos killed them both. We were starting to put together a good shoot.
But we were running out of time; with 10 minutes left Mendyk went to get the boat. The birds were flying. Bakos killed a pair of drake mallards.
And each of us shot a widgeon. Bakos had his limit. I had half of mine. Mendyk wound up with two Canadas and a pintail. Not bad considering I hadn’t even planned on coming.
Bakos said the full moon brought in a fresh batch of birds and the hunting has picked up. And the weather appears to, finally, be turning, too.
The best is yet to come.
