BAY CITY — We had two walleyes — nice ones, 4- and 5-pounders — in the live well within a few minutes, but the third tangled up a couple of lines and by the time we got it straightened out, Brandon Stanton said we might as well pull lines and run back to where we started and go through them again.
We did. And we never touched a fish.
“They move around this time of year,” said Stanton, one of the top charter captains on Saginaw Bay. “You go back over them and they’re just not there. I think you’re hitting moving schools. You can tell by how golden they were that they’re moving in from deep water. It’s hit or miss.”
We started out on a different other troll, hit a fish right away and then hit a triple. After it slowed it was a similar story; we went back to where we’d started, caught one right away, but when we went through the hot spot, nada.
It was the first Sunday in December but you’d have thought it was the Fourth of July at the boat ramp. There was a 30-minute wait to launch as both walleye anglers and duck hunters — it was last day of the first split of duck season — were out in force.
And it was cold; we couldn’t free spool the baits out because the line was freezing on the reel. We had to feed it out by hand. Which, to Stanton, is a small price to pay for late season angling.
“I love fishing in cold weather,” he said. “You catch better quality fish. They’re not only migrating in, but they’re following the bait in. They’re fat fish – they’re eating. I don’t know if the shad are still in the lake – I haven’t seen many shad in river much so far and we haven’t had a river bite yet this year.”
We had our lures running at staggered depths — as adjusted by how much line we let out — and the first few fish hit at mid depths. I asked Stanton if we should adjust the other lines, but he declined.
“You might catch them up high and then, all of a sudden, they move to the bottom, so I leave everything where it’s at,” he said. “They change just like that and unless you’re covering your bases, you don’t know when it happens. I want to be there when they move.”
Rather than double back gain, Stanton said we were just going to keep going. And we started catching fish again.
“I really think you’re further ahead to just keep trolling until you find a couple of hungry ones,” he said.
As the day proceeded, we started hitting fish on the deeper lines — we were running Bandits and Deep Husky Jerks — which we had out the deepest — and that’s what the fish wanted. Stanton said it was unusual.
“This time of the year you’re always fishing in the top of the water column because they’re on the prowl, but we’re catching them right off the bottom, digging those baits right into the dirt,” he said. “I didn’t see any bait balls on the screen, but the fish were down — maybe the blow the day before drove them deep. I don’t know, usually you’re fishing the top third of the water column this time of year and they come up and get it.”
We picked away at the walleyes, catching one here one there and at 1:30 p.m. we had 14 in the well and we caught a dandy lake trout, too, which we released. Stanton said he has been catching lots of them.
“They’re just gorging on the perch,” he said. “In the winter time they come into the bay because of our bait situation on Lake Huron — there aren’t any alewives. But the minnows and perch are moving in.”
When we hit a fish, Stanton was in no hurry to grab the rod, preferring to give the fish some time to really get it.
“You get a lot of pullbacks this time of year because they’re just picking at it,” he said. “Sometimes you’ve got to feed them line to get them to hold it. This time of year when that board goes back I don’t jump on that rod right away — they just seem to have it in their lips. I want to feed it to them a little bit.
“But these are good fish; there’s no doubt that there’s a fish on there when that board pulls back.”
We were trolling slowly, 1.3 mph, and Stanton chose lures with a wide wobbling action.
“In the summertime I run baits with a fast wobble, but in the cold weather, I like a wide wobble. Bandits have a nice rattle in them — they can feel it in their lateral line — but the Husky Jerks are my go-tos. I think they have a better action.”
We fished another hour, and added one more walleye and hooked a giant perch that got off when I tried to flip it in the boat instead of going for the net. Stanton said we could stay and get our limit fish, but I had had enough. We already had more than we wanted to clean.
Stanton will fish open water until he can’t get out of the launch ramps and then he’ll switch to ice fishing. He’s filling up his bookings quickly. You can reach him at 989-963-0215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.