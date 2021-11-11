SAGINAW — Greg Sochocki’s first cast, with a crankbait alongside a brush pile, produced a fish.
It was a white bass, which is not something you’d expect to be in the river this time of year. But that’s part of what makes fishing a river special.
We were on the Saginaw River because our original plan to fish the bay was scuttled by small craft warnings. We could fish the river or stay home.
“You can always catch something on the river,” said Sochocki, who has been one my regular fishing partners for the last 30 years. “It may not be bass. It may be walleye. Or something else. But there are fish there.”
We were bass fishing, ostensibly, but we wouldn’t have objected to reeling in whatever was kind enough to bite. And we did; I caught three pike — one of them a dandy, more than 30 inches and about as big around as a milk jug — during the course of our four-hour trip.
Still, it was bass that drew us and they didn’t let us down. I’m guessing we caught about 35, mostly largemouths, many of them sub-legal. But we had several in the 3-pound class, which I consider to be pretty good fish anywhere.
We fished a variety of baits — spinnerbaits, crankbaits, swim jigs and swim baits — and they all produced, but we were limited by the habitat. Log jams and weed beds made it tough to throw open-hooked lures, but that’s where the fish were — places where there were breaks in the current.
“If you know how to look for seams or current breaks on a river, that seems to hold a lot of fish,” Sochocki said. “Current dictates fishing in a river. Whether it’s a log jam or a weed bed or a rock pile or whatever that breaks up the current, that’s what dictates how well you’re going to do that day.
“You can have a strong northeast wind and it’ll back the water up and there’s no current flow — I’ve actually seen the water moving upstream at times. That messes everything up.”
This wasn’t the first time we’d wound up in the river because the bay was too inhospitable.
Sochocki says he fishes the river more these days as it seems like the wind is always blowing. (Is that part of climate change too? Who knows?)
That largemouths dominated our catch seems to be a trend, Sochocki said.
“It used to be mostly smallmouths,” Sochocki said. “The largemouth fishing has gotten a lot better and the smallie fishing isn’t as good. I think the largies are dominating now because when those dams burst (on the Tittabawassee River, last year) those fish got washed downstream and now they’re in the river. Those lakes (notably Wixom) were probably 75 percent largemouths.”
Our best smallmouth came off a weed bed that had yielded a couple of largemouths previously.
“The smallmouths and the largies out there are in the same places,” Sochocki said. “You can catch them on anything. Sometimes it’s a shad bite, sometimes its crawdad bite, but you just have to match what those fish are looking for. In the fall, there’s a shad run in the river, but in the summer you don’t get as many shad, so they’re going to key in on crawdads.”
Sochocki said he’s fishing the river a lot more these days than he used to, not only because of the weather, but also because he’s busy — he runs a bakery — and it’s a lot easier to get on the river for a couple of hours than it is the bay. What impressed me most was how many fish there were on the river and, while we caught a lot of small fish — which is often the case on a river system — there were enough good ones to keep it interesting.
Think about it; if you were to start ticking off the best bass fisheries in Michigan, you’d go through a lot of places before you got to the Saginaw River.
“We’ve had some evening tournaments, three-hour tournaments, this summer that took 19 pounds to win,” Sochocki said. “But on average 12 to 15 pounds will win a three-hour tournament.”
That’s about how we did; I’d say our best five would probably have gone about 13 pounds. Sochocki agreed.
“We probably had a 13-pound stringer or so,” he said. “Then the next time you can catch 15 or 17 pounds — it all depends on the current flow. Right now a lot of the river is holding fish. To find those bigger fish it just takes a lot of looking.”
That we did, though we lost close to an hour when got up on a weedy mud flat and the outboard’s water intake got plugged up. We had to go a long distance on the trolling motor until we found a spot where I could get out of the boat and Sochocki could back it up to where I could get the trash out of the lower unit.
Sochocki said he was disappointed that we didn’t catch a better class of fish, but I was happy, given the weather, to just be able to get out. And that, Sochocki said, is the best part of the river system that feeds Saginaw Bay.
“It will save your weekend,” he said.
I can’t argue with that.
