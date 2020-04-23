MATTAWAN — I’ve always thought that kayaks were conveyances. If you used a kayak for fishing, well, you put in in the river, paddled to where you wanted to go, then got out and fished.
But my buddy, Dave Mull, says I’ve got it all wrong. Kayaks are fishing boats. So I met up with Mull a couple of times recently to fish smallish southern Michigan lakes out of kayaks — which is still allowed as the governor outlawed motorized boats.
Mull, 63, is a kayak aficionado, a position he reached after many of years of working in the fishing industry in a handful of capacities. A little less than a decade ago, when he was editor of Great Lakes Angler magazine, he had a kayak shipped to him for a photo shoot. When the shoot was finished, he decided to buy the boat instead of ship it back.
“It was the polar opposite of what I’d been doing for the last 13 years — trolling with big boats, dealing with downriggers and planer boards and lead-core and copper line,” he said.
But what really convinced him it was the way to go, he said, was when a boat he was in on Lake Michigan sank and he spent 3.5 hours floating around, hanging on to a cooler, until another guy saw him and came over and rescued him.
“I didn’t much like salmon fishing after that,” he said.
Instead, he started fishing inland, mostly for bass, and “found my niche,” he said.
“I caught a three-pound bass — it wasn’t a huge fish — but it towed me into the lily pads,” Mull explained. “I was entranced. I really liked it.
“It was just that much more fun,” said Mull, who has gone on to write a regular column on kayak fishing for Bassmasters magazine (the bible of bass fishing) and cover the kayak tournament circuit BASS started. “It’s more minimalist and easier to handle. You don’t burn any fuel. And you can get a kayak anywhere you want to go with just about any vehicle.
“And I enjoy it because you have to deal with Mother Nature gives you — you can’t step on a trolling motor or turn your boat around and head into the wind, you’ve got to fish with the wind, you’ve got to be more of a part of the environment.”
Mull loaned me a sit-on-top, pedal-powered kayak — while he fished out a boat that he paddled. Our first attempt on was a windy, high-sky, east-wind day when the fish were uncooperative. Mull managed one bass. I struck out.
A few days later, we went to a lake I’d fished in the past for bluegills. I caught a dandy (about 8 ½ inches) right off the bat, but after two hours failed to produce another I switched over to bass fishing and caught one. Mull, who tired of bluegill fishing almost immediately, went to bass fishing directly and caught a small handful of them.
It took me a while to get comfortable — and I never really did — fishing from a kayak. I generally prefer to stand while fishing and consider bass boats to be among the most perfect inventions of mankind. I didn’t particularly like being so close to the water and although the kayak I was in wasn’t especially tippy, but I moved slowly and carefully.
Mull, however says that’s all part of it allure.
“You’re close to the water and I see more stuff than I ever did in a boat,” he said. “I’ve caught bass on the bed that I had eye contact with. You get closer to ducks and coons than you do in a boat and a lot of times you can drift right over a fish and they don’t spook.”
Mull said it took him a season to get comfortable and he did fall in once, but not until he was already fairly experienced.
“Most people don’t capsize until they’ve been doing it for five years,” he said. “They’re real careful when they get started but then they get overconfident and start doing something dumb.”
That’s what he did, he said; he was stretching to reach some tackle in the rear of the ‘yak and didn’t keep his butt firmly on the seat.
“A lot of guys can stand and fish,” he said. “I’ve stood and fished out of some. But I currently don’t have the balance I need to do that. But you can go places where no bass boat can go. By going in really skinny water, or launching off the bank somewhere, you can get at fish that have never even seen a bait.”
One of the selling points of kayak fishing, Mull said, is that it’s relatively low entry cost.
“You can get a really decent kayak for fishing for around $300-$400, but guys almost always upgrade,” he said. “A fully appointed paddle kayak will run around $900.
“If you’re serious about fishing, you get pedals — you can get a lot more casting in when you’re not paddling. A peddle kayak starts around $1,400 but they go up from there — the one I fish in would run about $2,600. My newest kayak has a Minn Kota trolling motor installed — that retails for around $4,000 and I recently saw one that goes for $4,800. And that’s before electronics.
“One of the standing jokes is pretty soon kayaks are going to evolve into boats,” he said. “They keep getting fancier with new motor drives all the time.”
