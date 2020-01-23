HASTINGS — George Cullers makes his way from his pickup truck to the edge of a pond, carrying a small woven basket with an ax in it. He pushes through the cattails on to the ice, sets down his basket, chops through the ice with the ax, then, wearing rubber gloves that extend almost to his shoulders, reaches down into the water to extract a dead muskrat.
“I’ve been trying to get this guy for a while,” he said. “He sprang my trap three days in a row.”
Cullers is a member of a fraternity that’s shrunken significantly over the last handful of decades and continues to lose members. Trapping — once an occupation that brought settlers to Michigan — is now the province of a handful of folks who continue to participate for a variety of reasons, mostly because they enjoy it.
“There used to be some money in trapping,” says Cullers, 81. “Now you can maybe make your gas money. I do it because I love it. It’s good exercise. It’s healthy for me. I feel better during trapping season than I do any other time of the year.”
Hasting runs a trap line that extends about 15 miles from his home. He works in one direction until he’s caught most of the muskrats on the properties he has permission to trap, then starts off in another direction. Over the course of a season he’ll cover the ponds, ditches, creeks and wetlands in a 700 square mile area.
Cullers mostly traps muskrats, which are the most popular quarry of Michigan trappers these days, but over his career he has trapped a litany of furbearers.
“There’s more money in coyotes, if you can get the right color, but there’s so much work in it,” Cullers said. “I’ve had to slow down. I can do muskrats a lot easier.
“I used to start the first of November with coons, then when muskrats starts, Nov. 10, I’d get on muskrat and mink. You get beavers later. Beavers are the last fur to prime up. But there’s not a lot of money in beaver; I think I sold my biggest one last year for $14, but it takes forever to skin and flesh them. Beavers and coyote are the hardest animals to put up.
“I like to catch fox. They skin real nice. They don’t have much fat — I don’t know how they keep warm. You can get around $25 for a fox but there aren’t many fox around, the coyotes keep them down.”
Cullers served as president of the Michigan Trappers Association for more than 10 years, a group that’s shrinking with its practitioners.
“At one time we had about 1,200 members,” he said. “We’re down to probably 400 members now.”
The son of a government trapper — he grew up in Maryland, but his father worked for the state of West Virginia, just across the river — Cullers has been trapping since he was a lad.
“I was probably 10 or 12 when I started,” he said. “We’d skin ‘em, and stretch ‘em, and dry ‘em, and send the furs to Sears Roebuck.”
These days Cullers still traps beavers, but mostly for people who contact him because they have beavers doing damage, but concentrates on muskrats as they are practically everywhere. Landowners are usually quick to give permission to trappers because muskrats cause so much damage by burrowing into water control structures — causing dams to fail — and they reproduce like, well, rodents.
“They say a pair of muskrats can produce 25 offspring a year,” Cullers said. “When you see a muskrat house, you can usually figure there are about six muskrats associated with it. Most people who give me permission to trap say they want me to catch every one of them. ”
Although he concentrates on muskrats, Cullers catches other furbearers in his sets.
“I don’t target mink, but last year I got seven,” he said. “I think the most mink I’ve ever gotten was 14.”
He’ll catch an occasional otter — often in a beaver set — but muskrats are his main quarry.
“Last year I got 287 muskrats,” he said. “And I’ve gotten as many as 400.”
Cullers runs about 50 traps, which he checks every day —“if you got one in your trap and you don’t get him out of it, you can’t catch another with it,” he said — and then he skins and fleshes them out at night. It’s pretty much an all-day job, seven days a week. And he wants to skin out his catch immediately as he sells beaver carcasses to a guy who feeds them to his sled dogs and muskrat carcasses to a sportsman’s club that holds muskrat dinners.
This is a long tradition in Michigan.
Back in the late 1700s, a Catholic prelate in Detroit determined that, because they were aquatic creatures, they could be eaten on Friday when meat was prohibited. It started a tradition of Friday night muskrat dinners — often held as fundraisers — that continues in southeast Michigan to this day.
Cullers catches about 10 muskrats a day when he has all of his traps out, which usually means he has about two hours of work ahead of him at home each night.
“It usually takes me about 10 minutes to skin and flesh a muskrat,” he said, “but I’m kind of fussy.”
