BAY CITY — Greg Sochocki pulled up about 50 yards short of a cattail patch in about four feet of water, cast out a solid plastic frog, and turned the reel handle three or four times when it sounded like a cinder block had just been dropped from an airplane. He hauled in a solid, 3-pound-plus largemouth bass.
I took a couple of photos, picked up my rod, threw out a hollow plastic frog and, sploosh, a frog sucked in my bait, too.
“Two casts, two bites,” Sochocki said. “Can’t start much faster than that, can you?”
Nope, especially considering we hadn’t even gotten where we were going yet.
But, having fished with Sochocki a bunch over the last 30 years, I knew what he was thinking. First thing in the morning, the bass often leave the heavy cover and forage on the surrounding flats, he says, so you might as well take advantage of that if you can.
We circled the cattail patch, which was about half the size of a football field, and tossed frogs up into it and caught a fish here and there.
“Sooner or later we’ll find out where they’re stacked up,” he said, “and then watch out.”
We worked our way around almost the total circumference of the cattail patch when Sochocki’s prediction came true. They were stacked up in one corner, in about 3 feet of water. We beat up on them pretty good. Twice we doubled.
When the bite slowed, Sochocki moved us up into the patch and we threw our baits anywhere we could and kept catching fish. Two and half hours after we’d started, we’d caught 25, all solid, chunky fish, most in the 2- to 3-pound range, with an occasional bigger one, but no giants.
“I haven’t been able to get a 5-pounder out of here yet,” said Sochocki, who’s been beating up the bigmouths all summer. “Best I’ve done is a 4.5.”
Nothing to complain about there.
“I think we could fish through here with a swim jig and catch a lot of fish, but it wouldn’t be as much fun,” Sochocki said.
He’s right about that. Scooting a frog across the surface and then, all of a sudden, watching it get sucked down like a commode flushing is pretty hard to beat.
We used two different styles of frog. Sochocki’s solid body frog, a Stanley Ribbit — rigged on a single hook, sort of like a plastic worm — had legs that resembled swim baits that left a wake on the surface as he retrieved it.
“I’ve been fishing it for a lot of years,” he said. “I like the action. It’s kind of like a frog and buzzbait all in one — it creates a commotion on the surface with those legs. And it doesn’t sink real fast — it’ll slowly fall down in front of a fish if he misses it.”
I was using a hollow frog (by Terminator) with a double hook that fits tight along the sides. It’s about as weedless as you can get, but it has no action other than what you impart to it with the rod tip. Sochocki says he likes that style of frog when the weeds are matted on the surface and it doesn’t matter whether you throw a wake or not.
If there’s a drawback to throwing a frog, it’s that the bass sometimes miss it. So you have to make sure the fish has it before you set the hook or you’ll jerk it away from them. Often, if they miss it, they’ll come back and get it. Sometimes they don’t. We each missed a half dozen strikes.
“A lot of times they’re buried in the weeds and their just focusing on the sound,” Sochocki said. “Heck, I’ve seen them jump right over the top of it before. But in clearer water, they’ll see it and then they’ll get it.”
We moved off to another patch of cattails and caught a handful more. Sochocki changed to a popping frog (a Spro) like mine but with a concave face, like a Hula Popper.
The bass wanted that, too, though there weren’t nearly as many in this patch. That’s the way the fishing has been on Saginaw Bay this summer; when you find a pod, you can whack a bunch of them.
“Find those little honey holes and you’ll catch a lot of fish,’ said Sochocki, who fishes around quite a bit and describes the largemouth fishery on the bay as “pretty phenomenal.”
“But even if you don’t find those concentrations of fish, you’re still going to catch some just by covering water,” he said. “And you don’t have to run halfway across the bay to get to them. Just go out of the launch ramp, turn left or right, and start fishing. There are miles and miles of this habitat on both sides of the bay.”
And that’s part of what makes this fishery so appealing, he said. You don’t have to go out to open water and find structure, as you do with smallmouths. Just find something that looks bassy and start fishing.
“You don’t have to worry about the wind like you do in open water,” Sochocki said. “You’re in shallow and close to shore and you can always find places to hide. It’s a lot safer than when the weather turns bad.”
