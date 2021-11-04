CASS CITY — Can pheasant habitat be too good for the hunters? Not for the birds, but for the guys who are chasing them?
We were debating the question at lunch break on opening day up here in the Thumb. We flushed a big bunch of birds — Tom Lounsbury, the host of this annual event and the official flush counter, said he lost track there were so many — but we only killed three. And we didn’t miss all that many.
Lounsbury is convinced the habitat can be too good.
“I shot a lot more birds when the habitat was more marginal,” said the 70-something retiree. “With this solid block of cover, I believe we’ve genetically engineered them so they run like heck. They don’t hold long for a point. It’s definitely a different bird than what we hunted even 20 years ago.
“You kill more birds when you have strips of cover rather than solid blocks,” he continued. “They run circles around us in that thick stiff. We get fewer birds now and we work harder for them.”
The guy may have a point. We moved a lot of birds that went up in front of us well out of shooting range.
Now I know it sounds a little crazy that the habitat can be too good. And I know that when I went to South Dakota annually, we killed a lot of birds in some of the prettiest grasslands you’ve ever seen — thick, tall, lush grass.
But the percentage of birds-killed-per-flush was probably well lower there than it is here. I remember days when we’d flush 50 or 100 birds out West to get our three-per-hunter and sometimes we didn’t all kill our limits. But it wasn’t usually for a lack of birds. It was more often because the birds were getting up wild.
You could march across a field and watch the birds get up, 50 to 100 yards ahead of you, in waves. But every once in a while you’d get on a bird that didn’t follow the flock, that got up at your feet, and that’s the bird you’d kill.
Lounsbury has been working on his habitat for a little more than 20 years, when he took possession of the family farm after his parents passed.
“Actually my mother was still alive when I convinced her to put the filter strips in — we put that 100-foot buffer along the ditch. And we needed that because the farmers wouldn’t turn the plow furrow until they hit the very edge if the ditch. They plowed and planted every inch.”
Lounsbury, who has three fields — measuring close to 100 acres in total — said they were all in production before he took over. He worked at them gradually, improving them, enrolling in government set-aside programs when available (they weren’t always) and putting in some food plots.
And it isn’t just the grass that he’s improved.
“I planted conifer shelter belts around the outside edges — I think that’s important for the birds for the winter, forming a wind break,” Lounsbury said. “If you get an ice storm, they use those conifers for cover — especially those with boughs down to the ground. It’s very important to give the pheasants shelter from the elements.”
What was most intriguing to me was how we killed the birds.
Only one of the three we killed — a late-hatch rooster, you could tell by his size and coloration — was actually shot by a hunter (Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Jason Myers) in the traditional manner: getting up in front of you.
Two were taken as incoming shots on birds that were flushed by hunters or dogs across the field (we were well spread out).
I put one up with my setter out of a shelter belt that I couldn’t get a shot at, but one of my buddies killed as it flew back across the field 100 yards away.
And I know a lot of birds gave us the slip. My setter, Elvis, got on a rooster that I bet he pointed 15 times; he’d point, I’d step up, he’d move eight or 10 yards and point again, and this went on and on for, I’d bet, a quarter mile. I would have loved to see the whole thing on a GPS collar with a tracker; it was back and forth, around and around — it would have looked like what you’d get if you turned an overly hyper 6-year-old loose with a felt marker and an industrial sized roll of butcher paper.
And still the bird got up way out of range, though, if it’s any consolation, it was a veteran bird.
“He had a tail like that,” said Tom’s son Joe, who was holding his arms about as wide as they’d go.
The senior Lounsbury, said he always knew some running birds avoided the hunters, but he didn’t realize how common it was until we started hunting them in December a few years back. With snow on ground, you can see their tracks.
“They were weaving around you,” he said.
Everybody split after lunch except for myself and one other guy.
We hunted another hour (on used ground) and flushed two roosters — both well out of range. So maybe Lounsbury is onto something here; maybe you can have grassland habitat that’s too good for pheasant hunters.
But not too good for pheasants.
