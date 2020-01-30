GRAND RAPIDS — We’d fished, with spawn bag and beads (and sometimes both) under bobbers for a couple of hours on the Grand River with nothing to show for it when Denny Bouwens, changed strategies.
“I’m going old school on you guys,” he said as he re-rigged with just a spawn bag, took off the bobber, and began walking it downstream. Not two minutes later he hit a fish, a fine chrome steelhead that would have scared the heck out of, if nor surpassed, double digits. He brought it to the boat and George Reigel slipped the net under it.
Just a few minutes later, Reigel, who was still using a bobber, hooked into a fish, too, and we landed that one as well. So I gave him that “what gives?” look and he explained.
“I’m dragging it,” he said, explaining that he’d moved the bobber up the line far enough that the bead was as on the bottom as if he hadn’t had a float on the line at all.
“Sometimes that’s the way they want it,” he said. “Typically, when they’re at the back of the run — and that’s where we are — that’s how they want it. It’s a game of inches in the winter time.
“In the fall and spring, they’ll come a long way to get something,” he continued. “But in the winter you’ve got to put it right in their face.”
So, not needing to be hit over the head to get the point, I did the same thing; I ran the bobber well up my line so the leader was well longer than the depth, and let it more or less bounce downstream. Bingo. I hooked up, too. A nice chrome hen.
We went from 0-for-hours to three-for-three in a matter of minutes, by slowing way down and keeping our baits (both beads and spawn bag produced) dragging on the bottom.
It was a cold, but above-freezing day, right before the last Arctic front arrived. We’d gone to the Grand River on a whim; Bouwens, with whom I’ve been fishing a few days a year for about 15 of them now, typically fishes the Muskegon River for steelhead, but he’d been struggling there lately and said he just had a seat-of-the-pants feeling that the Grand would be better this day. And though I have no idea what was going on the Muskegon that day, the guys on the Grand were catching them. Seemed like every boat we’d talked to — and there were a good number of them — had caught at least a couple.
Fishing continued to be pretty good for us; although we only landed about half the fish we hooked, we wound up putting eight steelhead in the boat, fishing anywhere from four to 14 feet of water, and we were off the water by early afternoon. Both spawn bags and beads produced, but Reigel hit more fish than any of us using nothing but beads, and big ones at that.
“I like those bigger beads,” he said, “And even more so in the winter time. They see a highlighted version of what they like to eat and they open up their mouths because it’s worth it to them. A typical salmon egg is about eight millimeters. I’m using 12 to 14 millimeter beads because they stick out to the fish.”
Reigel also repaints his beads, highlighting them with different colors.
“It might be the subtle difference in the color of the beads that’s doing it,” he said. “And it’s something different than what everybody else is using — something they haven’t seen.”
For his part, Bouwens said the Grand is quite possibly the best steelhead river in the state, but it can be difficult to fish because the water conditions must be right. And often they are not.
“The Grand can be pretty dependable when water conditions set up properly,” Bouwens said. “It can be predictable and consistent if you cover enough water and there’s a lot of it downstream from Grand Rapids.
“It’s a big river, not just a tail-water fishery like the Muskegon. It’s got a huge watershed, so it can get blown out easily when the water’s high. You get two inches of rain in Lansing and the river gets blown out for a week. Or more. You’ve got to take everything — the water level, the water clarity, and the ice and slush — into consideration when you fish the Grand. And when they’re all right, you’ve got to go.”
Bouwens said he believes there are more fish moving up the Grand than any other river.
“They’re in all the tribs, like the Rogue, Prairie Creek, all the tribs all the way up to Lansing. There are a ton of fish moving through the Grand.”
That’s pretty much always been the case. On any given day there are at least a handful of guys fishing from the walls directly below the Sixth Street dam, and they are generally catching fish.
It makes you wonder exactly what those folks who want to change the river and build a kayak course downstream from the dam are thinking. This is one of the best — perhaps the single best — urban steelhead fisheries in the country. Why anyone would want to jeopardize that to create an artificial paddling course simply boggles the mind.
