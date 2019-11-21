ST. CLAIR SHORES — The lake was rocking, not in a small-craft-advisory fashion, but in the way duck hunters like to see — a steady, strong-enough wind to get the birds moving around and flying low. It was perfect for what Bob Soulliere had in mind, which was layout shooting.
It’s a style of hunting that was pioneered in this part of the world, where there is big water and diving ducks, and Soulliere has it in his blood.
“I sat in a layout boat for the first time, when I was 5 years old, with my little Red Rider BB gun, in between my dad and my brother in a two-man Kalash (as in John, a legendary layout boat builder),” Soulliere said. “That would have been 1969.”
Fifty years later, Soulliere is still at it.
It’s a unique, equipment-intensive game that is a big part of Great Lakes and connecting waters waterfowling. It involves a low profile boat, in which the shooter — or shooters, there are one- and two-man versions — is surrounded by a big raft of decoys and lies in the bottom, sitting up to shoot when the birds come rocketing across the decoys.
I was on Lake St. Clair with a trio of Soullieres — Bob, his brother Tim and his son Ryan — on a day as dark as a John Cassavetes film. The Soullieres have this down; it took less than an hour to anchor the layout in 10 feet of water and surround it with about 10 dozen decoys. Ryan, 21, took the first shift while the rest of us sat in a wide 20-foot aluminum boat about a quarter mile away.
The bird were flying well and Ryan made short work of his shift, killing his six-man limit in no time. He started with a drake redhead, tripled on his three-bird limit of bluebills — Give that man an R.G. Dun — then shot a drake canvasback and finished up with a bufflehead.
When Tim took his turn it was much the same; six birds (bluebills, a redhead and a couple of buffleheads) in less than an hour.
By the time I got in the layout, the only birds flying were bluebills. I shot my three, turned the layout over to Bob, and he shot this three. Eighteen ducks in a couple of hours. Outstanding. But Bob expected as much.
“Always let the birds dictate where you’re going to hunt and how you set up the decoys,” Bob explained as we picked up decoys. “Though out the week I’m cruising the shoreline with my binoculars seeing where the birds are and where they’re going. And you’ve got to watch wind direction and wind speed.”
The No. 1 issue, Bob said, is safety.
“No. 2 is having fun,” he said. “If you don’t do No. 1, you don’t get to do No. 2. It’s knowing what could go wrong and being prepared for it. But always think safety first. Too many duck hunters get overzealous when they see these big clouds of ducks and they’ll do whatever they can to get there and that’s the wrong decision to make. You’ve got to stay within your comfort zone and within your skill sets.
“And then try to sit up and shoot while the boat’s rocking up and down on top of three foot rollers. When the stars are aligned, when you know where the birds are at and everything is deployed properly, there’s nothing better.”
Indeed, it can be fast-paced, challenging shooting.
“Layout shooting will humble the best shooters,” Bob said. “I’ve had champion shooters who can tear up a sporting clays range or the trap and skeet fields and they couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn in the layout. It’s a timing thing. Sit up too early and the birds are too far away. Sit up too late the birds are gone before you can get on them.
“From the waist up you concentrate on the shooting the birds, but from your belt down, you concentrate on rolling with the waves.”
The Soullieres anchor the layout, then spread about 60 individual decoys around it to camouflage it from the low-flying birds. Then they put out three 20-decoy strings on mother lines downwind. When it works right, the birds come right in to your face.
“Most guys are right-handed shooters so you want to put most of your decoys on the left-hand side so they can sit up and swing to their left,” Bob said. “If you have south wind and the birds are coming in from the lake, which is your right-hand side, because you’re facing north, then you really need to put a lot of decoys on the right. And there are times when the birds are fussy and you just have to experiment.
“I always like to have the furthest decoy about 70 yards away from the boat — you know that’s just out of range, but you know to let them come in another 20 yards and then they’ll be in shooting range. If you put your decoys out too far, they might have tendency to land outside of range. So you’ll pull your decoys in closer.”
We never had to adjust a thing. Everything worked exactly as it was drawn up in the playbook.
As I expected. I’ve been hunting with Bob Soulliere for a lot of years now. He always seems to get his birds.
