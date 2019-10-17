DELTON — There was a nip of fall in the air and that, Joe Bednar said, would change things dramatically.
Bednar is a pike aficionado. During the summer, pike are predictable, he said. Pike will be in a narrow range of depth in summer, and when you find it, they’ll be there.
“In the summer, they’re squeezed,” said Bednar, a 54-year-old federal government employee by vocation and a hard-core angler by avocation. “They’ll be at the thermocline. Below it, the oxygen level is too low. And above it the water is too warm.
“But in fall, they have a lot more options. You can find them in weedy bays, around incoming streams, at drop-offs — you can fish all over the lake. When the water temperatures get favorable, and the food gets up shallow, they can be anywhere.”
We were fishing on a small Barry County lake and we started out trolling where Bednar had been catching them in the summer, in around 20 feet of water. We caught a small one, maybe 22 inches, almost right away and, an hour later, its twin. Both came on large body baits. But when we went another 45 minutes or so without another fish, he suggested we switch gears.
We moved up shallower and started casting with spoons and spinnerbaits. Bednar hooked a fairly nice fish – I didn’t see it, but he guessed it 28 inches – but it came to the surface head-shaking, and threw the spoon. I had a strike, but missed it. Bednar had another hit, too.
So we switched gears again, but this time, we trolled spoons and spinnerbaits, which wouldn’t run as deep as the big-lipped body baits. Bednar zig-zagged the boat, alternately fishing along the drop-off and then meandering up on the flats. It didn’t take too long before I stuck a fish along the deep edge. It took a large spinnerbait with a fat, curly tail plastic trailer on it. It was a good fish. Bednar killed the outboard and went for the net. I held on, gained line, and when I brought it to the surface, Bednar slipped the net under her.
I say “her,” because, in my experience, most big pike are females. This one was about 35 inches. It would have been a heckuva big male.
Bednar held her for a photo, then slipped her back into the lake and gave me a fist bump. That’s what we were looking for, he said.
“Now let’s go get another one,” he said.
We trolled at roughly walleye speed (about two miles an hour) alternating depths. Our next fish – this one in the just-keeping size range (24 inches) – also took my spinnerbait. Then another small one.
That’s what Bednar likes about pike; you can catch them pretty readily once you dial them in and then “you can stumble on a nice pike that makes the whole trip,” Bednar said.
If there’s a problem with pike (in Michigan at any rate) it’s stumbling upon that nice one. Pike have proven impossible to manage on a state-wide scale. About a decade ago the length limit on pike was 24 inches, having been raised from 20 inches in an attempt to improve the fishery. It didn’t have much of an effect. So the Department of Natural Resources instituted a variety of regulations. The 24-inch minimum was maintained as standard, but lakes with high population densities are often assigned no minimum size limit with anglers limited to one fish longer than 24 inches. In addition, the DNR has instituted a protected slot limit in some places – pike 24 to 34 inches must be released – though, as far as I can tell, the jury is still out on that regulation.
But pike have been negatively impacted by a number of lake management practices, such as shoreline development – by seawalls, for instance – which denies the fish access to spawning habitat and aquatic vegetation control. It’s a wonder we have any at all.
We were running out of time; Bednar had a late afternoon appointment so he suggested we cast for the remainder of our time. He positioned his boat on the drop-off so we could fish both the flats and the deep weed line.
I put on a large, gaudy (orange and chartreuse) spinnerbait. Bednar approved.
“If you’re going to go deep in the weeds, a spinnerbait is a lot more forgiving than something with treble hooks,” he said. “You can get it right in their face. You can get down there with a jig, but it’s lot more slow and methodical. You can cover the water a lot better with a spinnerbait.”
I cast it toward the deep weeds. Something hit it immediately. A good fish.
I reeled her in and when Bednar saw it, he gasped. He netted her, put her on the bump board, and pronounced it a 40-incher.
“A lot of guys fish their whole lives and never get a 40-inch pike in Michigan,” he said.
We took photos, released her, and called it a day. Bednar pronounced our expedition a success.
“I love muskie fishing and I love bass overall, but in terms of both numbers and size, pike are great,” he said. “I don’t know how an overall quality fishing experience can be better. I could retire and fish pike for the rest of my days.”
I hear him. And hope to join him, too.
