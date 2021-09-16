Bob Gwizdz: The deal on teal is here today, gone tomorrow

ERIE — What a difference a year makes. Or, for that matter, even a day.
Opening morning of waterfowl season, which is for Canada goose and teal ducks only, found me in a panel blind on a pothole in a piece of private marsh just off Lake Erie with Joe Robison and three other guys, awaiting sunrise. (Teal shooting doesn’t begin until sunrise, unlike most waterfowling, which allows shooting 30 minutes before.)
As usual there were some ducks trading across the sky in advance of shooting time, but there was a major hiccup in the game plan: There were almost no teal. There were mallards and wood ducks, but few of those low-flying buzz bombs that that merit a season of their own. And this is why that’s so:
“There were 150 teal in here last night when I was scouting,” said Robison, a Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist who has as much experience with ducks and duck hunting as just about anyone alive. “I scouted four potholes and they all had anywhere from 50 to 150 teal in them. This was the best one.”
It was the perfect morning for duck hunting. It was partially overcast and there was a stiff breeze, making the decoys move around nicely in the shallow water marsh flat. But that north wind was not entirely a blessing; it appeared that it blew the birds right out of the area.
Teal, the smallest ducks native to this part of the world, are among the earliest migrating of waterfowl. Blue-winged teal — there are also green-winged teal here — are the earliest migrants and that’s why the special season. By the time the regular waterfowl season rolls around in October, they are beaucoup miles away from the northern states. That’s why it’s so rare to see a mounted bluewing on a duck hunter’s wall; by the time they reach eclipse plumage, they’re in Mexico or even further south.
Fact is, teal season generally opens in the South just a few days after it opens up here. When I lived in Mississippi, in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, I remember teal season opening the second weekend of September. Same thing in Texas, where I lived most of the ‘80s. The season opened no later than the middle of the month and I often found myself in the marshes and rice fields of the Gulf Coast, on days when mosquito dope and sunscreen were just as important to a comfortable hunt as camouflage and rubber boots.
Once sunrise arrived, we had another fly in the ointment. We were set up on the west side of the pothole — that’s where the best cover, cattails and some phragmites, was — so we were looking straight into the sun.
The first flight, a trio of greenwings, came in right on the deck and splashed into the decoys before we ever saw them.
“We’d better take them,” Robison said, and, as he stood up, the teal launched themselves skyward. He dropped one. The others escaped.
I was loaded with No. 7 steel shot, loads I’d bought some years back for dove hunting in Indiana. I was looking for that 25- to 30-yard shot with their legs extended, but by the time I raised my scattergun, they were well beyond comfortable shooting range for me.
I never got that shot. What birds came in — and there were few of them — were hitting the perimeter of the dekes.
Something told those pea-sized teal brains — it had cooled down overnight, but maybe it was the north wind — that it was time get out of Dodge. Blue-winged teal often winter as far south as Peru. They have a long way to go.
We hunted until 10 a.m. and wound up killing five teal — a mix of bluewings and greenwings. What saved my day was a quartet of Canada geese that came in from behind us, and responded the way you want them to, to Robison’s calling. They split up and veered wide, but I managed to get on the closest one, and shot it.
We were less than a half mile from where we’d opened the season last year, when four of us killed our 24-teal limit in less than two hours. But that pothole didn’t have enough water in it to hunt, which is saying something as six inches, just enough to float the decoys, is perfect.
“Leading up to the season there were a lot of teal around and my crew at Harsens Island told me the same thing,” Robison said. “That cold front just moved them out of there. But that’s the way teal hunting is — here today, gone tomorrow.”
On our way back to camp, we noticed some Canadas in a grass field. A couple of the guys snuck up on them and shot two as they fled.
We went back out in the afternoon, but it was more of the same. We shot three more. That was it.
And we weren’t alone. One of the other parties at the club never shot a teal.
I talked with Robison, who has hunted most days, recently, and he told me it never got right.
“Our best day was nine,” he said. “It’s been OK, it just hasn’t been on fire like last year. There were some guys who killed limits but not as many as last year.
“Last year we shot 180 teal,” he said. “This year we’re at 60. But it’s still fun.”